MENDHAM, N.J., Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMedEvents is pleased to announce the global launch of CME/MOC/CE concierge services on Thanksgiving day, acknowledging the healthcare professionals' (HCPs) busy schedules and increased burn out rates.
The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected lives across communities. Healthcare providers are at the forefront in tackling medical emergencies. Never before have healthcare providers become vulnerable physically and emotionally. eMedEvents, as a one stop shop for CME/CE, worked very closely with 17 million physicians and nurses worldwide thus far.
We are aware that healthcare professionals are working around the clock to save tens of millions of lives due to the pandemic as well as other chronic and acute diseases. eMedEvents is cognizant of the CME/CE licensure requirements of healthcare professionals which may vary based on geographical location, specialities, and subspecialties.
Finding the right conference, registering for it, getting a certificate, storing it, and submitting it to the authorities can be a considerably time-consuming and less affordable activity for a busy HCP. eMedEvents' concierge services offer personal assistance for HCPs throughout the registry process, starting off with the completion of the registry form, making the payment, and getting the confirmation of registry.
Our concierge service platform tracks and lists highly relevant and appropriate CME events to healthcare professionals. All the major CME/CE providers can represent through our concierge services. eMedEvents provides event-related information for the healthcare providers in the form of alerts and ensures their registration to the most appropriate CME/CE program of their choice.
eMedEvents is the leading e-marketplace with the most all-inclusive database of medical conferences for physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, and dentists alike. The clientele encompasses over 11 thousand medical and dental event organizers and over 50 million healthcare professionals, spanning across the globe. With over 60,000 registrations, eMedEvents continues to be one of the leading virtual CME/CE conference aggregators.
eMedEvents has received four distinguished awards, and is a market leader in the healthcare education industry. We optimize courses for healthcare professionals to meet their unique CME/CE/MOC needs by providing a complete overview of events and conferences in their preferred locations. In addition, with over 26,000 in-person and online conferences, webinars, journals, and podcasts to choose from, eMedEvents is the ideal place to find, register, and follow any healthcare event or conference.
To learn more about various CME/CE/MOC courses and conferences, visit the eMedEvents website;- https://emedevents.com, or connect with an eMedEvents representative at +1(800) 828 2059 (24/7).
