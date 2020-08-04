DENVER, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeCounsel Founder, Steve Weigler, an attorney focused on protection of brands and other intellectual property and business interests, will make a guest appearance on the popular beauty podcast, Where Brains Meet Beauty. The podcast is set to go live, on Wednesday, August 5th, and can be accessed for free on most podcast platforms.
The podcast is hosted by Jodi Katz, a beauty marketing expert, and the Founder and Creative Director of BASE Beauty Creative Agency located in New York City. Weigler explains, "Although we have entirely separate professions, Jodi and I both help entrepreneurial beauty businesses build and protect their brand assets. We also have a lot of experience in both enterprise and growth stage business environments, and now we both essentially consult with entrepreneurs on building business assets. So, it was a really natural and organic conversation in part because our professional synergies are so obvious."
"While our podcast is rooted in the beauty and wellness industries, it dives deep into the career journey of our guests," adds Katz. "Our listeners value this content because it gives them an intimate look behind-the-scenes in building brands. I love our alignment with EmergeCounsel because all brands in any stage of growth need trustworthy intellectual property expertise. Every one of our listeners can benefit from Steve's advice."
Listeners can anticipate an authentic interview, focusing on highlights from Weigler's career journey and how those reflections might apply to any entrepreneur's own lives and businesses.
To access the podcast at no charge, visit: wherebrainsmeetbeauty.com, or search for it on iTunes, Google Play and TuneIn Radio. For more information on guests and updates on the podcast series, follow @wherebrainsmeetbeautypodcast.
About EmergeCounsel: EmergeCounsel is a worldwide law firm, focusing in the area of protection of intellectual property and business assets. For more information, visit www.emergecounsel.com
About Where Brains Meet Beauty™ Podcast: Where Brains Meet Beauty™ Podcast is a top-rated career journey podcast featuring the influential people who make the beauty and wellness industries dynamic and exciting.
