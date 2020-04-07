BOSTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the early warnings around COVID-19, Emeritus has been on the front lines offering expertise to educators who need to maintain a connection with students forced into remote learning. To meet the needs of their university partners, including Columbia Business School and Imperial College Business School, Emeritus is shifting face-to-face executive education courses to online formats.
Professors will deliver the coursework live online, so students experience lectures and work in real time. Emeritus conducts more than 4,000 live online teaching events each year for students from more than 70 countries. Once a school gives the go-ahead, Emeritus has the capacity to quickly enable such programs, and it will be easy for students to gain access and join.
Pierre Yared, Vice Dean for Executive Education and MUTB Professor of International Business at Columbia Business School says, "Thanks to our longstanding partnership with EMERITUS, we are well-positioned to deliver the type of high-quality professional development that executives have come to expect from Columbia Business School. Our wealth of experience creating impactful online content has allowed us to quickly transition in-person learning opportunities to a virtual environment, ensuring that our clients can continue to benefit from our world-renowned faculty in a convenient and safe manner."
Emeritus remains committed to providing education that is accessible and affordable to students around the world. Its online programs are practical and allow organizations – both universities and businesses – to continue educating and training their workforces.
"In these challenging times, we are happy to pivot from our existing partnerships to be able to provide quick and easy online solutions to our university partners. We are enabling them to continue to educate professionals and executives for whatever the future holds," says Lisa Rohrer, Director of University Partnerships for Emeritus.
About Emeritus (www.Emeritus.org)
Emeritus offers professional education courses in collaboration with top-ranked universities: MIT, Columbia, Dartmouth, Wharton, UC Berkeley, Cambridge, London Business School and others. Using technology and curriculum innovation, Emeritus enables working professionals who cannot enroll in full-time courses to access a top-tier, affordable education that will give them the skills needed to be the business leaders of tomorrow. Emeritus' global team includes 550+ employees located in Boston, Dubai, Mexico City, Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai and Singapore.
