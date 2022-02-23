LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shaded is a true passion project. This being my first short, I really wanted to construct a project with a purpose. It was important to allow everyone to tell their story authentically, but I also wanted to be sure we had a bit of a faster than normal pace; I believe we achieved this. After Eugene (executive producer) and I met with Andre, we knew he'd be a great member of our team. He quickly became an integral part of the pre-production and production of Shaded. I also want to be sure to give gratitude and thanks to the men and women that shared their experiences, allowing us to learn and reflect on very personal moments."- E'Ian West, founder of Montage Media Production Company
"Shaded allows nine African American men and women to share from their past, a moment that in some way shaped them. Hearing these stories from real people will shed light on what African Americans go through every day, no matter their shade. Our hope is that viewers will gain a better understanding of the black experience in today's America. Situations like these are unfortunately all too common, regardless of skin tone. This is a chance for these individuals to tell their story."- Eugene Durham, Executive Producer
Montage Media Production Company is a Los Angeles-based production company founded by E'Ian West, that partners with a dynamic mix of entertainment professionals. Our seasoned team of production professionals utilize a globally diverse reach and ever evolving commitment to creative content.
