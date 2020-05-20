LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a 20-year career working confidently in front of the camera and building confidence in some of the nation's top executives and high-profile leaders with her coaching business, Confidence Catalyst Suzanne Sena, is launching a podcast titled "The Confidence Connection." The podcast premieres Wednesday, May 20 on Apple/iTunes, Spotify and all major platforms.
Mahisha Dellinger, CEO and founder of CURLS Beauty Brands, author of "Against All Odds: From the Projects to the Penthouse" and host of "Mind Your Own Business with Mahisha" will be the first guest to share how she has kept focused, productive and moving forward, not just during the pandemic, but throughout her entire life.
Launching at a time when confidence is needed more than ever, "The Confidence Connection" is a weekly podcast that shines a light on how confidence is cultivated – and aims to motivate listeners to achieve superstar success, even during times of uncertainty.
Developed for the American work force, from those climbing the corporate ladder to entrepreneurs building their own businesses, "The Confidence Connection" will feature full-length interviews with successful individuals from all industries, interspersed with shorter episodes, (Confidence Quickies), featuring Sena's own stories and insights on confidence cultivation.
Known to TV audiences for her work anchoring at the Fox News Channel, reporting for E! News and starring as Brooke Alvarez in the scripted comedic TV series, the Onion News Network, Sena is passionate about helping others develop confidence. An entrepreneur and performer, Sena knows that confidence comes from developing the proper mindset and skills to push forward even when circumstances might dictate otherwise.
"While our lives continue to unfold at a distance, we have to keep moving forward," says Sena. "My podcast will not only feature the success stories of people like Mahisha Dellinger and other Forbes-featured, celebrated and extraordinary achievers, but will remind listeners that challenges can be overcome, no matter what the odds."
About: Headed by the Emmy-nominated entrepreneur and Confidence Catalyst, Suzanne Sena, Suzanne Sena CreativeWorks, LLC produces seminars, podcasts, and coaching programs to empower individuals in corporate America, improving productivity, communication and success by connecting them to their most confident selves.
Press Contacts:
Alyson Dutch / Macy Harrell, BROWN + DUTCH PR, INC.
310.456.7151, 240210@email4pr.com