HYDERABAD, India, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The film "Arjun Chakravarthy, Journey of an Unsung Champion", which is produced by Srini Gubbala, written and directed by Venu KC, will open in cinemas all over India. Actor Vijaya Rama Raju, together with Sija Rose play lead roles in the movie. Ajay, Dayanand Reddy, Ajay Ghosh and Durgesh play the supporting cast.
Speaking about the movie, the director revealed "the movie is a hard-hitting emotional sports drama which has been shot in over 125 locations across India and has been in the making for two years now with 75 per cent of the shoot complete."
The movie "Arjun Chakravarthy" is based on the true life story of a Kabaddi player who represented India in the 1980s; it presents rustic and raw imagery while capturing the struggles and triumphs in the life of a sportsperson.
The movie successfully recreates the urban and the rural Indian landscapes of 1960's and 70's and portrays the life journey of the hero from childhood to middle age, this involved the actor having to portray seven different facial looks.
The movie's technical team comprises of Vignesh Baskaran (Music), Jagadeesh Cheekati (Cinematography), Sumith Patel (Art Direction), Prathap Kumar (Editor) and Poojitha Tadikonda (Costume Design).
"Arjun Chakravarthy" is being shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously and is being dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and is slated for a Pan-India release.
