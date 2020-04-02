LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- enclayve Group has launched the enclayve Block, a social media product that you own. It addresses the crucial problem of privacy and data ownership by storing data locally. In combination with the enclayve social media app, it's a radical new approach to social media that gives families, friends, kids and organizations the option to have control over who has access to their content and data.
"I started this because I have two daughters who use every social media account there is. When I saw Mark Zuckerberg testify in congress and lawmakers make no moves to protect our rights, I knew that something had to change," said enclayve CEO and founder Dave Chura.
As a result, Chura transformed the need for social media into an opportunity for everyone to own their own network, bringing to the project his experience of 30+ years in information technology, developing innovative products in distributed technology, databases, and military cyber technology. He was CTO and VP of successful startup Uprizer, Inc. acquired by Vidyah, and Chief Technologist at Peerless Systems Corporation at the time of its IPO. Chura holds 10+ patents in database, networking, and compression technology.
The vision behind the enclayve Block is a safe place for younger generations, families and organizations on the web - a safe place for everyone. This means secure data, safe social networking, no phishing, no advertising, no third-parties, no location tracking or facial recognition, no access to consumer data, hardware stores data locally, consumers own their own data, no fake news, monthly subscriptions fees for cloud (remote) storage, distractions, third-party plugins or pop-ups. It's a business model that is entirely supported by hardware sales rather than by selling private information, with a privacy policy of only one sentence: the owner of an enclayve device owns all data completely.
Every photo, video like, post, share and comment of friends, family and kids are stored safely on the enclayve Block and app. By inviting friends and family to join, the network grows, building a network-of-networks that can be connected, disconnected, and controlled by the individual.
"With enclayve, you can have your own private social media network and still be on Facebook and Instagram. You have a place for private information while still being able to participate in public networks. We truly believe that the option to have safety and privacy is something that everyone deserves," said Chura.
