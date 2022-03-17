DAVIS, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engage3, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, today announced they ranked #118 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise—in which Engage3 has also been recognized four times, —this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.
"It's a great honor to be recognized amongst the fastest-growing innovators in the country," said Edris Bemanian, CEO of Engage3. "Thanks to the efforts of our team, we doubled our customer count in 2021, closed our Series D round of financing, and had our Price Image Management Suite be recognized as a Leader by both IDC and Retail Today. We look forward to continuing our aggressive growth and our global expansion in 2022."
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
About Engage3
Engage3 was founded by the creators of KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP), who are credited with inventing the retail price optimization space. Engage3's leadership team is composed of former KhiMetrics, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec and Nielsen executives. Engage3's Competitive Intelligence Management (CIM) is an AI-assisted, attribute-based, and data science-driven solution that provides accurate, granular competitive data (30 billion product pricing records collected annually in the U.S. and Canada) and like-item linking visibility. CIM helps retailers reverse-engineer their competitors' pricing and assortment strategies across channels, markets, and items. Price Image Management (PIM) is a next generation pricing solution that defines the impact of strategic pricing alternatives and unlocks pricing recommendations based on a retailer's objectives for Price Image, sales, and profitability. Engage3's Price Image management solutions help retailers understand and manage their Price Image and align it with their sales and profitability objectives using predictive modeling.
More information at http://www.engage3.com
