LAS VEGAS, Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every March, sports fans fill out brackets during the annual college basketball tournament for a chance to win an ultimate prize. Chapel of the Flowers has taken the traditional tournament bracket challenge and has given it a wedding twist. Today, the world-famous wedding venue announced their "Wedding Movie Madness Bracket Challenge," which encourages couples to fill out a prediction bracket for a chance to win $5,000 to use towards a wedding package at the Las Vegas wedding chapel.
"My Best Friend's Wedding" or "Runaway Bride"? "Bridesmaids" or "The Wedding Singer"? Wedding enthusiasts have been debating for years -- what is the best wedding movie of all time? Chapel of the Flowers is eager to settle the score with their unique bracket challenge. The wedding movie "tournament" features 16 blockbuster movie titles, and participants will be asked to pick a favorite movie for each match-up "game," similar to a sports tournament. The deadline to enter this contest by submitting a bracket is March 12, 2021, at 4 p.m. (PST) on the contest website bit.ly/weddingbracket.
Starting on March 15, 2021, the chapel will publicly release the weblinks to vote on favorite movie titles on their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. The public's votes will determine the winning movie titles for each round. Voting will continue for four rounds until there is only one wedding movie left. The lucky person that submitted the "perfect" bracket will win the $5,000 to use at Chapel of the Flowers. The winner will be announced on the chapel's social media channels in April. Go to bit.ly/weddingbracket for more contest information.
"We love weddings, and we love sports, so why not combine our two passions to create a fun contest," states Donne Kerestic, CEO at Chapel of the Flowers. "Times have been hard this past year, and we have always loved giving a positive outlook to the future. If that means boosting morale with creative sweepstakes and contests, then count us in!"
Chapel of the Flowers is no stranger to original contests. In 2019, the chapel awarded a hockey-loving couple a ceremony of a lifetime as Ryan Reaves (NHL hockey player and Vegas fan favorite) in the "Get Married by Ryan Reaves" contest. In January 2021, they gave away a honeymoon to one of their couples that got married this past winter at their wedding venue.
Couples interested in exclusive wedding contests and specials are encouraged to follow Chapel of the Flowers on their social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) for updates on this contest and upcoming wedding promotions.
About Chapel of the Flowers
Chapel of the Flowers has been planning dream weddings for couples from around the world for over 60 years. Located minutes from the Strat and the Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas (1717 Las Vegas Boulevard South), they are known for being the "Best Place to Get Married in Las Vegas" (Las Vegas Review-Journal Readers' Poll' 2010-2012 & 2016-2019').
With an acre of Las Vegas Blvd real estate, the chapel is the largest free-standing chapel with four indoor wedding chapels featuring the Glass Gardens, a popular rustic-chic wedding venue, and one outdoor location. The expansive property is perfect for an intimate micro wedding or larger events of up to 88 guests. The wedding planning team can arrange everything from a Las Vegas Strip photo session to wedding reception to floral décor.
The chapel is top-rated and highly recommended earning many awards on TripAdvisor, The Knot, and Vegas.com. Chapel of the Flowers has also been featured in the media on TLC shows, "Say Yes to the Dress" and "90 Day Fiancé", as well as music videos for "Last Name" by Carrie Underwood and "Why Wait" by Rascal Flatts.
Continually innovating, in 2020, Chapel of the Flowers rolled out their "Safe and Clean Program," which is their Covid safety program dedicated to keeping couples, guests, and employees safe while performing timeless Las Vegas weddings. This COVID initiative was created using CDC and Government guidelines to help stop the coronavirus's spread with a robust cleaning routine using EPA/ FDA certified products and safety equipment. For more information, visit the company's coronavirus Safe and Clean Program post, available on Chapel of the Flowers' wedding blog.
Intimate. Elegant. Legendary – Chapel of the Flowers is a premier and preferred Las Vegas chapel in the "Wedding Capital of the World."
