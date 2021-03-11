FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the co-listing of 4200 NE 31st Ave by Francisco Garcia and Cheryl Bosa of Engel & Völkers Fort Lauderdale. The property, which last sold in 2013 for $1,400,000, is now offered at $11,500,000.
"We are thrilled to be representing our client in the sale of this masterpiece property, " said Bosa. "He's not only the current owner, but was also the builder. It took him 6 years to complete the project as he traveled the world, hand-selecting every aspect of the mansion, inside and out."
The "Golden Palace," as it's locally referred to, was designed in the classic Venetian style by international artisans to mirror the Hermitage Museum, the world's second largest museum originally built to house Empress Catherine The Great's art collection. The 9,027-square-foot mansion is situated on .45 acres in Lighthouse Point, Florida. Each of the home's seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms is designed in unique themes and décor—highlighted by a centerpiece crystal chandelier, and adorned with artistic medallions and stained glass. Fit for a Czar, the home boasts imposing architectural exterior with imported Jerusalem Stone as well as gleaming, ornate interiors lavished with 24 carat gold and Swarovski crystal chandeliers and sconces, and handcrafted venetian plaster with gold leaf inlays. In addition to all of the traditional elements, the home possesses the pinnacle of modern technology. Outside, the property includes a 100-foot dock, directly on the Intracoastal Waterway, with a double jet ski platform, saltwater, heated pool, and an Alfresco summer kitchen.
"The global marketing power of Engel & Völkers and connections with my fellow Private Office Advisors will give us the international exposure that a showcase property like this requires," said Garcia.
Garcia is the License Partner of Engel & Völkers Fort Lauderdale, as well as a Private Office Advisor. Bosa is an advisor with the brokerage, specializing in the representation of affluent clientele in the sports and entertainment industry. Together, the pair have a combined listing inventory volume of $35,000,000 and exceeded $25,000,000 in sales within the first quarter of 2021.
"This listing demonstrates the power of the Engel & Völkers brand in helping our shops and advisors service premium properties and clients who expect personalized service for their unique needs," said Peter Giese, Chief Growth Officer at Engel & Völkers Florida.
