Key Topics Covered
1. Global Entertainment and Media (E&M) Industry Revenue and Forecast
2. Entertainment and Media (E&M) Industry Digital Revenue Share and Forecast
3. Global Over The Top Video Revenues by Category (Billion US$)
- Categories Covered:
- Transactional video-on-demand revenues
- Subscription video-on-demand revenues
- Total over-the-top video revenues
4. Global Top Three Markets for Smart Speakers by Number of Devices (Number in Million)
- Countries Covered:
- China
- UK
- US
5. Data Consumption Growth Rates in Selected Countries
- Countries Covered:
- Nigeria
- India
- Indonesia
- China
- United States
6. Digital Advertising Spending in Selected Countries
- Countries Covered:
- India
- Nigeria
- China
- Brazil
- United States
- South Africa
- Germany
7. Global E-Sports Revenue and Forecast
- Categories Covered:
- Sponsorships
- Media rights
- Streaming advertising
- Consumer contribution
- Ticket sales
8. Global Music, Radio and Podcast Revenues and Forecast
- Categories Covered:
- Music
- Radio
- Podcast advertising
9. Global Music, Radio and Podcast Revenues and Forecast
- Countries Covered:
- United States
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
