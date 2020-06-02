DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Entertainment and Media (E&M) Industry Revenue, Revenue Share and Forecast, by Category, Top Three Markets for Smart Speakers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered

1. Global Entertainment and Media (E&M) Industry Revenue and Forecast

2. Entertainment and Media (E&M) Industry Digital Revenue Share and Forecast

3. Global Over The Top Video Revenues by Category (Billion US$)

  • Categories Covered:
  • Transactional video-on-demand revenues
  • Subscription video-on-demand revenues
  • Total over-the-top video revenues

4. Global Top Three Markets for Smart Speakers by Number of Devices (Number in Million)

  • Countries Covered:
  • China
  • UK
  • US

5. Data Consumption Growth Rates in Selected Countries

  • Countries Covered:
  • Nigeria
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • China
  • United States

6. Digital Advertising Spending in Selected Countries

  • Countries Covered:
  • India
  • Nigeria
  • China
  • Brazil
  • United States
  • South Africa
  • Germany

7. Global E-Sports Revenue and Forecast

  • Categories Covered:
  • Sponsorships
  • Media rights
  • Streaming advertising
  • Consumer contribution
  • Ticket sales

8. Global Music, Radio and Podcast Revenues and Forecast

  • Categories Covered:
  • Music
  • Radio
  • Podcast advertising

9. Global Music, Radio and Podcast Revenues and Forecast

  • Countries Covered:
  • United States
  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Germany
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rmnbo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact: 

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.