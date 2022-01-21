SANTA YNEZ, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Groundbreaking media icon Rona Barrett, now advocate for vulnerable seniors, has launched Gray Matters: The Podcast, sharing personal stories and observations about "the adventure of aging." Barrett's debut podcast is a weekly dose of thought-provoking, funny and useful insights on issues that matter to our senior loved ones and those who care for them. The podcast is now available on all major podcast directories. The 25th episode will be released on Thursday, February 3.
"I hear from so many friends and fans struggling with the realities of caring for senior family members or their own senior years," said Rona Barrett, founder of the nonprofit Rona Barrett Foundation. "There are too many unspoken mysteries around growing up and growing older. I hope my podcast will bring people of all ages together to share freely about the experience of phasing into new stages of life."
After more than 35 years as a famed celebrity reporter, commentator and producer, Barrett has spent the past twenty years championing the need for housing and care for vulnerable seniors, as founder and CEO of the nonprofit Rona Barrett Foundation.
Barrett began her groundbreaking work at age 13, when her efforts helped launch the careers of Eddie Fisher and Steve Lawrence. In 1957 she was the youngest columnist to report on Hollywood, and her role in inaugurating Good Morning America blazed the trail for innovative entertainment reporting and for women in the media industry. Barrett has published six top-rated magazines, paving the way for Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey enterprises.
Barrett continues to deliver on her track record of firsts, now with the Rona Barrett Foundation, as a pioneer in affordable housing leading the organization to become an award-winning innovator of community-based housing and wellness services for low-income seniors. 2021 marked the fifth anniversary of the opening of the Foundation's Golden Inn & Village in Santa Barbara County, as a model community that can be replicated in communities around the country.
The first series of Rona Barrett's Gray Matters: The Podcast gives voice to stories from her acclaimed Gray Matters book and column. Episodes run about five minutes, borrowing from Barrett's most tender moments to laugh-out-loud adventures with family, friends and career. Episode one, "The Parent to My Parent," revealed the beginning of her new path as she cared for her own father through the first stages of Alzheimer's disease.
"My wish is that the podcast will also bring more attention to the need for changes in housing and healthcare policy to address the crisis in senior care," said Barrett. "And to inspire people to support our programs that give seniors in their time of need the golden years that we all deserve."
Weekly episodes of Rona Barrett's Gray Matters: The Podcast are released on Thursdays and are avvailable on https://ronabarrettfoundation.org/podcast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio.
The Rona Barrett Foundation
The Rona Barrett Foundation is a nonprofit organization providing affordable housing and supportive services for seniors-in-need. We do this by developing, expanding, and continuing operation of care homes such as the Golden Inn & Village in Santa Ynez, California. Residents benefit from a wide range of essential care services. With dignity, respect and love, the Rona Barrett Foundation presents residents with a broad variety of programs that meets their needs and enhances their lives. Learn more at http://www.ronabarrettfoundation.org.
Media Contact
Juliana Minsky, Minsky Group, +1 (805) 232-3410, jm@minskygroup.com
SOURCE The Rona Barrett Foundation