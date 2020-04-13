SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving consumers, today announced two format changes to its radio stations in Rio Grande Valley. Effective Monday, April 13th, Entravision will launch Q94.5 FM All Rock All the Time and 107.9 RGV-FM More Hits More Variety, along with new imaging. The English language stations will target listeners in the greater Harlingen, Brownsville and McAllen area.
Classic rock format, Q94.5 FM All Rock All the Time, will target males 25-54 and 35-64, and will feature James Echavarria, also known as Rock-n-Roll James, every day from 6AM-12PM CT. Rock-n-Roll James is one of the most recognizable radio and TV personalities in all of Southern Texas while also lead singer in the band, Whisky D. The afternoon drive will be led by the San Benito born, Charlie Corona, from 3PM-7PM CT.
Targeting women 25-54, 107.9 RGV-FM More Hits More Variety, will feature Roxy in the Morning every weekday from 6AM-12PM CT. Roxy's voice, energy and style will bring the hits to the Rio Grande Valley with news, traffic and weather every hour. At 12PM CT, Commercial Free Recess Hour will take over with non-stop hits from the 80's and 90's.
"We are seeing that the communities in the greater Rio Grande Valley are diversifying their taste in music genres. To better suit what our audiences are most interested in listening to, we have enhanced our two radio formats to better connect with our listeners, and in turn, our advertisers with their customers. We continue to be dedicated to providing top-quality, entertaining programming that resonates with our local communities," said Nestor Rocha, Vice President of Audio, Entravision.
Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.