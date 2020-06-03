SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company that engages consumers, announced today the appointment of Chris Munoz to the executive leadership team as the Executive Vice President of National Sales. Mr. Munoz will oversee Entravision's national spot television, national spot radio, network radio and national digital audio platforms. This appointment is effective as of June 1, 2020.
"Chris is an experienced and accomplished executive in the media space and we are pleased to have him join the Entravision team and lead our national sales efforts. He is a proven strategic leader, a passionate advocate for Hispanic media, and possesses extensive client, industry and agency relationships. We look forward to his leadership as we continue to connect advertisers with our dynamic audiences," said Karl Meyer, Chief Revenue Officer, Entravision.
Mr. Munoz is a highly regarded executive in the industry and specifically in the national sales arena. He previously was Senior Vice President for Univision National Sales. Prior to that, Mr. Munoz oversaw Univision Network radio sales and the national spot radio revenue for the Univision owned-and-operated stations with Katz Media.
"The Hispanic market is vibrant and growing and Entravision is well positioned with its loyal audiences and the significant reach of its multi-channel platform. I'm committed to building upon Entravision's position in the market and delivering value for our advertising partners," said Mr. Munoz.
About Entravision Communications Corporation
Entravision is a diversified global media, and marketing technology company that reaches and engages consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. The Company's portfolio includes Entravision Digital, a digital media and advertising technology platform that delivers performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.