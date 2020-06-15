SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Entravision Communications Corporation, (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company that engages consumers, today announced that the Entravision Colorado news team at its Univision affiliate in Denver – KCEC-TV, was honored with 14 Emmy awards nominations presented by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. According to Nielsen ratings [May 2020 ViP (4/23-5/20)] for early news, KCEC-TV is the #1 Spanish local news at 5pm among Adults 25-54, consistently outperforming the closest competitor for the past 15 months, while for late news, the station is the #2 local news at 10pm regardless of language among Adults 18-49; and #1 Spanish local news at 10pm among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54. Entravision provides news programming and sales and marketing services for KCEC-TV, which is owned by Univision Communications, Inc. Entravision's news team was nominated in the following categories:



Evening Newscast – Larger Markets


Solo A Las Cinco




General Assignment Report – Within 24 Hours


Siguiendo A Sol Pais




General Assignment Report – No Time Limit


Licencias Para Indocumentados




Feature News Report – Light Feature


Invitenos: La Vida De Un Camionero




Feature News Report – Light Series


Sentencia Verde




Environment – News Single Story


Cicatrices Del Frío




Human Interest – News Single Story


El Ángel De La Esperanza




Societal Concerns – News Single Story


Padres Temporales




Human Interest – Program/Series/Special


El Milagro Del Jinete




Politics/Government – Program/Series/Special


Hazte Ciudadano




Public/Current/Community Affairs – Feature/Segment


Regreso Al Santuario




News Promo – Image


Somos Univision Colorado




Talent – News Anchor


Rafael Contreras, Detrás De La Noticia




Talent – Reporter/General Assignment


Fernando El Reportero



"We are honored to be recognized and nominated by the National Television Academy for our programs and talents. I'd like to thank the Colorado team for their commitment in delivering unrivaled content to our audiences," said Juan Carlos Gutierrez, Regional News Director, Entravision. "It is truly an honor to not only be recognized for the best news, but also for 'Hazte Ciudadano,' which is our initiative to educate and encourage people to vote. These nominations speak to our hard work as a Company and great connection with the Colorado Latino community."

About Entravision Communications Corporation
Entravision is a diversified global media, and marketing technology company that reaches and engages consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. The Company's portfolio includes Entravision Digital, a digital media and advertising technology platform that delivers performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.

 

