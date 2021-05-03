TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paul Sparkes, an entrepreneur and dealmaker, joins Mogul Productions as a strategic advisor supporting the platform's next phase of growth.
Paul said, "I joined Mogul because I see the potential for decentralized film financing and movie-based NFTs in the entertainment industry. I look forward to building on the momentum of Mogul's NFT Marketplace launch and film investments and to bring even a greater awareness of this transformative platform to filmmakers, fans, and the creative community."
Lisa Sun, Founder and President of Mogul Productions, shared, "We're incredibly pleased to welcome Paul Sparkes to the Mogul team as a strategic advisor. His knowledge of business and experience helping companies achieve extraordinary growth will be invaluable to us as we progress through this current expansion phase of adding more movie fans, financiers, and creatives to the platform."
Paul has a diverse background in media, business, politics, and is known for his ability to foster company growth and create value. Paul co-founded a publicly traded specialty finance company that he helped build to a market cap of $200M. Paul spent a decade as a leader in the broadcast and digital media industry as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs at CTVglobemedia (now Bell Media), Canada's largest privately owned media company.
While at CTV Paul was responsible for corporate matters including strategy, regulatory, public and government affairs, communications, corporate social responsibility as well as all sponsorship for CTVglobemedia Inc., and its divisions including 27 conventional TV stations, 20 specialty and TV channels, 34 radio stations, The Globe and Mail, and Canada's Olympic Broadcast Media Consortium. Additionally, Paul led the Save Local TV PR campaign which helped achieve necessary regulatory changes required in the broadcasting industry in a time of financial uncertainty.
His political career included serving as Director of Operations in the Office of Prime Minister Jean Chretien and Special Assistant for Atlantic Canada. He was also a senior aide to two Premiers of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Paul also brings extensive public company management leadership and a record of success from several public and private boards he sits on.
Present board appointments include: Thunderbird Entertainment, Antler Gold, BPLI Holdings, Denarius Silver Corp and chair and co-founder of the Smiling Land Foundation. Paul is an external advisor to Cumberland Strategies and Abingdon Capital. Past board appointments include OneXOne board where he led the implementation of the First Nations School Breakfast Program, 8 years on the boards of the Animal Planet Digital Channel and four years as President of the CHUM Charitable Foundation. In addition, he is a past board member and vice chair of Difference Capital Financial, Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association, the National Arts Centre Foundation and the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. (LCBO).
About Mogul Productions (Mogul)
Mogul Productions is a decentralized film financing (DeFiFi) platform that connects creators, movie fans, and film financiers in one space to ensure the best films get made by giving everyone a voice. By leveraging blockchain technology, NFTs and a tokenized system, Mogul incentivizes participation and rewards engagement. Using the Mogul in-app payment and utility token (STARS), users can vote on, greenlight and participate in key decision-making aspects of production.
Media Contact
Raneem Hamad, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, raneem@melrosepr.com
SOURCE Mogul Productions