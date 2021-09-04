NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tory Burch's "A Love Letter to New York," a new short film created with photographer and filmmaker Daniel Arnold, marks the debut of the designer's Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The film follows eight resilient NYC women entrepreneurs, including Rechelle Balanzat, founder of Juliette, a premium laundry and dry cleaning service.

Dressed in Tory Burch's Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the women share what New York means to them. Rechelle said, "For me the allure of New York City is that it makes you feel like you can do anything. New York is a city full of surprises. Something amazing could happen at any moment. Resilience is the definition of being a New Yorker."

To see the film and read more visit: https://www.toryburch.com/en-us/blog-post/blog-post.html?bpid=674176

Media Contact

Emily Wriston, Luxe PR Agency, +1 (786) 374-9813, emily@luxepragency.com

 

SOURCE Juliette

