SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It can be difficult to know which social media platforms and trends to pay attention to and which ones to ignore. Envida, the nation's leading multifamily creative agency, sourced data from the more than 3,500 accounts it manages to compile a list of the top social media trends properties can expect to see in 2022.
"Sometimes it feels as though social media moves faster than a cheetah in the Serengeti," said Envida Co-Founder and Creative Director Candie Guay. "Instead of getting whiplash in the new year, we're giving away our industry predictions so properties across the country can be prepared and pivot where necessary."
First, TikTok will become the most important social network for marketing. It's been named the first non-Facebook app to reach 3 billion global downloads which is inevitably changing the face of social media.
"At least 80% of a property's content should consist of videos in 2022," said Guay. "With TikTok displaying mostly short-form videos, this is where teams will want to spend the majority of their time marketing their management teams, amenities, specials and standout features."
Next, multifamily properties should double down on user-generated content (UGC). Organic content boosts opportunities to build trust with consumers, so it'll be imperative to collect curated content that will resonate with a property's brand.
"If it's between business mission statements or customer reviews, the honest reviews will win each and every time," said Guay. "Most consumers trust other consumers over brands, so be wise and add user-generated content to your marketing game plan."
Third, influencer marketing will take center stage in 2022. Leveraging popular accounts is now a dominant brand-building strategy because as the impact of social media continues to grow, so does the influence of influencers.
"Dig into what makes your consumers tick and team up with the names and faces they admire," said Guay. "Identifying your audience in this way could vastly expand your rental base."
Instagram Reels will also continue to grow in popularity. Video engagement is already dominant on Instagram, while Reels is its fastest-growing element. Naturally, the app has focused great attention to updating these features.
"We actually expect to see Instagram change its traditional format because of so many advancements in videos on social media," said Guay. "So, be prepared for some sort of evolution to this wildly popular platform and be ready to pivot."
Finally, social ads will continue to develop and if properties haven't mastered the online advertising space, 2022 will be the year to make it happen.
"Studies have found that nearly half of internet users claim to buy brands they see advertised," said Guay. "It'll be imperative that those in the multifamily industry use a series of optimized ads to highlight what makes their property or team standout in order to infiltrate untapped audiences and turn leads into leases."
