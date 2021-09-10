FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Equipment Today, the nationally recognized equipment magazine serving commercial construction contractors, announces the 2021 most favored new construction products in the eleventh annual 2021 Contractors' Top 50 New Products awards.

The editorial teams from Equipment Today and ForConstructionPros.com compiled product inquiries and web page views from new products featured in Equipment Today over an extended 16-month period due to pandemic influences, from March 2020 to June 2021. Winning products represent the leading edge of innovation, quality, efficiency and productivity in the construction equipment field today.

"The products recognized by the annual Contractors' Top 50 New Products awards represent what contractors are seeking most to boost profitability on their construction projects," asserts Becky Schultz, Equipment Today editor. "Despite an unprecedented timeframe, with intense distractions and complications stemming from the pandemic, this year's products were able to capture the attention of Equipment Today's audience and ForConstructionPros.com site visitors, demonstrating that contractors see them as highly capable of improving performance, efficiency and productivity on their jobsites."

Equipment Today, produced by AC Business Media, congratulates the following companies and products identified as Contractors' Top 50 New Products award winners. Additional information on the winning products can be found in the September issue of Equipment Today and online at ForConstructionPros.com.

Advanced Construction Robotics TyBot Autonomous Rebar-tying Robot

Autocar Trucks DC-64D Severe-duty Class 8 Truck

Bobcat Co. L23 and L28 Articulated Loaders

Case Construction Equipment Enhanced G Series Wheel Loaders

Caterpillar Inc. 374 Excavator

Chevron Delo 600 ADF with OMNIMAX

Dynapac S100 Mix Spreader

Fecon Inc. Compact Stumpex

Ford Motor Company F-600 Super Duty

Genie - A Terex Brand S-60 J Telescopic Boom Lift

GOMACO Corp. CC-1200e Curb Machine

Hilti Jaibot Construction Robot

Hitachi Construction Machinery ZW220-6 Wheel Loader

JCB 2TS-7T Teleskid

JLG Industries Inc. 670SJ Self-leveling Boom Lift

John Deere Construction & Forestry 700L and 750L Dozers

KATO HD512LC-7 and HD514MR-7 Excavators

Kenco Corp. Slab Crab with Serrated Teeth

Kenworth Truck Co. T880S with Optional Fixed Grill

Kobelco Construction Machinery USA SK140SRLC-7 SR Series Excavator

Komatsu America Corp. D71-24 Dozer

Kovaco Elise 900 Electric Skid-steer Loader

Kubota Tractor Corp. SVL97-2 Compact Track Loader

VT LeeBoy 8530 Asphalt Paver

Leica Geosystems RTC360 Laser Scanner for Spot Robot

Level Best Precision Grader Blade

Liebherr USA Co. R 938 Crawler Excavator

Mack Trucks Inc. MD Series Medium-duty Trucks

Mastodon Mulchers Div. Model M60-S and M60-C Mulchers

Merlo (AMS) Roto 70.28 S Plus Telehandler

Milwaukee Tool Corp. MX FUEL CARRY-ON 3600W/1800W Power Supply

Minnich Mfg. A-4SCW Dowel Pin Drill with i-QAN System

Navistar International Corp. HX Series Severe Service Trucks

Oriel Attachments Inc. Attachment Product Line

Ram Truck Ram Heavy Duty Pickups

Roadtec SB-3000 Material Transfer Vehicle

Soil Connect Soil Connect Marketplace with E-ticketing

Sunward Excavator Line

Takeuchi Mfg. TB370 Compact Hydraulic Excavator

Tenna TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck

Topcon Positioning Systems Point Manager

Toro e-Dingo 500 Compact Utility Loader

Trimble Navigation Ltd.    Roadworks 3D Paving Control

Vacuworx PHD Portable Vacuum System

Volvo Construction Equipment ECR25 Electric Excavator

Wacker Neuson Corp. ET42 Excavator

Weiler P395 Commercial Asphalt Paver

Western Star / DTNA 49X Class 8 Truck

Wirtgen America W 220 Fi and W 250 Fi Milling Machines

Yanmar America SV40 Compact Excavator

About Equipment Today

Published monthly by AC Business Media, Equipment Today provides independent, insightful content about equipment best practices − including selection, application and maintenance − and options to acquire and manage assets. Equipment Today has been delivering insight into the latest equipment offerings, technologies, and business advice to boost productivity and enhance profitability on the jobsite for over 57 years.

About AC Business Media

AC Business Media is a leading B2B media and business intelligence company with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain markets, as well as data-driven marketing and content. AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars and newsletters, and provides advertisers the analytics, data and ability to reach their target audience.

Media Contact

Cathy Somers, AC Business Media, (800) 538-5544, csomers@acbusinessmedia.com

Chantal Zimmermann, AC Business Media, (800) 538-5544, czimmermann@acbusinessmedia.com

 

SOURCE AC Business Media

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.