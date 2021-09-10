FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Equipment Today, the nationally recognized equipment magazine serving commercial construction contractors, announces the 2021 most favored new construction products in the eleventh annual 2021 Contractors' Top 50 New Products awards.
The editorial teams from Equipment Today and ForConstructionPros.com compiled product inquiries and web page views from new products featured in Equipment Today over an extended 16-month period due to pandemic influences, from March 2020 to June 2021. Winning products represent the leading edge of innovation, quality, efficiency and productivity in the construction equipment field today.
"The products recognized by the annual Contractors' Top 50 New Products awards represent what contractors are seeking most to boost profitability on their construction projects," asserts Becky Schultz, Equipment Today editor. "Despite an unprecedented timeframe, with intense distractions and complications stemming from the pandemic, this year's products were able to capture the attention of Equipment Today's audience and ForConstructionPros.com site visitors, demonstrating that contractors see them as highly capable of improving performance, efficiency and productivity on their jobsites."
Equipment Today, produced by AC Business Media, congratulates the following companies and products identified as Contractors' Top 50 New Products award winners. Additional information on the winning products can be found in the September issue of Equipment Today and online at ForConstructionPros.com.
Advanced Construction Robotics TyBot Autonomous Rebar-tying Robot
Autocar Trucks DC-64D Severe-duty Class 8 Truck
Bobcat Co. L23 and L28 Articulated Loaders
Case Construction Equipment Enhanced G Series Wheel Loaders
Caterpillar Inc. 374 Excavator
Chevron Delo 600 ADF with OMNIMAX
Dynapac S100 Mix Spreader
Fecon Inc. Compact Stumpex
Ford Motor Company F-600 Super Duty
Genie - A Terex Brand S-60 J Telescopic Boom Lift
GOMACO Corp. CC-1200e Curb Machine
Hilti Jaibot Construction Robot
Hitachi Construction Machinery ZW220-6 Wheel Loader
JCB 2TS-7T Teleskid
JLG Industries Inc. 670SJ Self-leveling Boom Lift
John Deere Construction & Forestry 700L and 750L Dozers
KATO HD512LC-7 and HD514MR-7 Excavators
Kenco Corp. Slab Crab with Serrated Teeth
Kenworth Truck Co. T880S with Optional Fixed Grill
Kobelco Construction Machinery USA SK140SRLC-7 SR Series Excavator
Komatsu America Corp. D71-24 Dozer
Kovaco Elise 900 Electric Skid-steer Loader
Kubota Tractor Corp. SVL97-2 Compact Track Loader
VT LeeBoy 8530 Asphalt Paver
Leica Geosystems RTC360 Laser Scanner for Spot Robot
Level Best Precision Grader Blade
Liebherr USA Co. R 938 Crawler Excavator
Mack Trucks Inc. MD Series Medium-duty Trucks
Mastodon Mulchers Div. Model M60-S and M60-C Mulchers
Merlo (AMS) Roto 70.28 S Plus Telehandler
Milwaukee Tool Corp. MX FUEL CARRY-ON 3600W/1800W Power Supply
Minnich Mfg. A-4SCW Dowel Pin Drill with i-QAN System
Navistar International Corp. HX Series Severe Service Trucks
Oriel Attachments Inc. Attachment Product Line
Ram Truck Ram Heavy Duty Pickups
Roadtec SB-3000 Material Transfer Vehicle
Soil Connect Soil Connect Marketplace with E-ticketing
Sunward Excavator Line
Takeuchi Mfg. TB370 Compact Hydraulic Excavator
Tenna TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck
Topcon Positioning Systems Point Manager
Toro e-Dingo 500 Compact Utility Loader
Trimble Navigation Ltd. Roadworks 3D Paving Control
Vacuworx PHD Portable Vacuum System
Volvo Construction Equipment ECR25 Electric Excavator
Wacker Neuson Corp. ET42 Excavator
Weiler P395 Commercial Asphalt Paver
Western Star / DTNA 49X Class 8 Truck
Wirtgen America W 220 Fi and W 250 Fi Milling Machines
Yanmar America SV40 Compact Excavator
