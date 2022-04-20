ERA HIP HOP TOUR is bringing Entertainment Royalty from the 80s, 90s, and 00s to one place for an unforgettable weekend of throwback rap hits. Featured artists include TLC, Ma$e Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Trina, 2 Live Crew, Doug E. Fresh, Too $hort and many more. The event will be held July 23rd and 24th in Miramar Amphitheater in Miami, FL.
MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two days, Two stages, 20+ performances by the greatest throwback artists in hip hop. ERA HIP HOP TOUR is bringing Entertainment Royalty from the 80s, 90s, and 00s to one place for an unforgettable weekend of throwback rap hits. Featured artists include TLC, Ma$e Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Trina, 2 Live Crew, Doug E. Fresh, Too $hort and many more.
"We are excited to present these iconic artists to Florida and are looking forward to two days of Entertainment Royalty," says Florida Radio DJ Felix Sama. "This is an opportunity not only to highlight some of the best artists of this era, but to leave a mark with generations of hip hop fans."
The event will be held July 23rd and 24th in Miramar Amphitheater in Miami, FL. Full lineup details can be found on our website. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster. Tickets are available in one day or two day passes for General Admission, VIP, and Table Service.
More artists will be added to the lineup as we get closer to the event. Follow ERA Hip Hop Tour (@erahiphoptour) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for all the latest updates.
ABOUT ERA HIP HOP TOUR
ERA Hip Hop Tour is a music festival featuring the very best in Entertainment Royalty from hip hop artists in 80s, 90s, and 00s. Located in Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, ERA Hip Hop Tour is bringing hip hop to cities across the country, uniting generations of fans with the music they love. Throwback is BACK!
Media Contact
Diego Caiola, ERA Music Tour, 1 786-506-5588, info@erahiphoptour.com
SOURCE ERA Music Tour