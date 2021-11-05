FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eric Byrd Trio performs A Charlie Brown Christmas Live! returns to the Weinberg Center for the Arts on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM. The show begins with a screening of the Peanuts holiday classic cartoon followed by a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi masterpiece score by the incomparable Eric Byrd Trio.
Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street. Discounts are available for students, children, military, and seniors.
For twenty years, The Eric Byrd Trio (EBT), pianist/vocalist Eric Byrd, bassist Bhagwan Khalsa, and drummer Alphonso Young, Jr., have traveled the world as enthusiastic ambassadors of jazz. Rooted in swing and be-bop, The Trio also embraces gospel and the blues as core elements of their expansive performance style. Their body of work spans seven unique studio and live recordings on which they shine as a Trio and as collaborators with an expanded 8-piece ensemble they call The Eric Byrd Trio: Brother Ray Band, in tribute to The Genius of Soul icon Ray Charles. On each recording, they take a rigorous, modern approach to standards as well as original compositions, playing with great acuity within the broad and rich jazz tradition. Collectively, The Trio has played with jazz trumpeters Wynton Marsalis and Randy Brecker, jazz guitarists Charlie Byrd and Mike Stern, jazz saxophonists Bob Berg, Buck Hill, David "Fathead" Newman, and Cecil Payne, jazz pianists George Colligan and Kenny Drew, Jr., jazz saxophonists and flautists Sonny Fortune and Gary Thomas, be-bop jazz trumpeter, flugelhornist, flautist, and saxophonist Ira Sullivan, jazz steel pan player Othello Molineaux, jazz vibraphonist Warren Wolf, gospel harpist Jeff Majors, jazz vocalists Vanessa Rubin and Rebecca Parris, gospel vocalist Yolanda Adams, and Cuban American singer/songwriter Jon Secada.
For your convenience below is a link to images and video of the artists.
https://ericbyrdtrio.com/media-kit/
A complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2021-22 season can be found at WeinbergCenter.org.
ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.
Media Contact
Barbara Hiller, Weinberg Center for the Arts, 301-600-2868, bhiller@cityoffrederick.com
SOURCE Weinberg Center for the Arts