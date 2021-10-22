BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eriksen Translations was founded in 1986, when Vigdis Eriksen turned her career as a Norwegian translator into a business. Vigdis launched her company in a Brooklyn artist's loft with a small team working in the Scandinavian languages. In the years since, the company has diversified its services to meet the needs of its customer base and deliver relevant, culturally appropriate language solutions across print, web, and multimedia. Today, Eriksen works in more than 100 languages, supported by an extensive network of linguists around the world.
Vigdis Eriksen, who remains CEO today, commented on the company's strong history, sustained success, and vision for the future:
"We've come a long way since I started the business, and I am so very proud of our ability to evolve and remain relevant while staying true to our values. I am honored to have dedicated, talented team members who share my vision and bring out the best in one another. As we move forward, it is our goal to continue delivering value to our clients and making a positive impact through the work that we do."
Throughout its 35-year history, Eriksen Translations has remained 100% independently woman-owned and operated. The company serves as a valued partner to clients that hold diversity and inclusion among their core values and seek to communicate with today's culturally and linguistically diverse population. Eriksen maintains longstanding relationships with major companies in financial services, law, health care, and education, as well as nonprofits and leading museums and cultural institutions, and New York City and State agencies.
