LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erin Manning Media announced today its DIY Studio videos had been named Best Series in Online Education and Discovery in the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. The prestigious Silver award is the second for Erin Manning, a well-known photo-educator and presenter, and the 20th Telly Award in her career.
The DIY Studio series features Manning providing clear and engaging tips to consumers for everyday photo situations like photographing kids, taking couples self-portraits, capturing images of your pet and many more. The videos are distributed via client Photo Finale for the benefit of its hundreds of photo retail customers around North America. Dealers running Photo Finale's brandable website platform for photo product ordering can have the exclusive video content added to their sites. The presentation to the consumer is photo education, and the videos feature product tie-ins geared to drive sales for Photo Finale dealers.
My team and I were thrilled to be recognized with a Silver Telly Award," says Erin Manning. "The production is a creative collaboration featuring professional camera work, lighting, sound, and editing. My mantra for delivering an effective message is planning, clarity, and telling a story."
Manning is an expert in delivering those compelling messages with the help of industry talent like director/editor Michael Welch, director of photography Todd Hollien, camera and sound expert Rick Nyburg, and editor Michael Faber.
About Erin & Erin Manning Media
Erin Manning is a professional photographer, author, educator, and media personality living in Los Angeles, California. She helps people understand photography and technology by translating technical jargon into everyday words and facilitating learning with a clear, friendly teaching style. Her production company, Erin Manning Media, specializes in "conception to completion" full-service production, creating inspiring educational content.
About Photo Finale
A software company located just outside Washington DC, Photo Finale provides photo kiosks, photo-ordering websites, professional proofing gallery sites, wholesale fulfillment, and custom iPhone and Android apps to photofinishing retailers worldwide.
About the Telly Awards
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, Storyhunter, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP and Social Media Week.
