BURNSVILLE, Minn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Escali Measuring Equipment is excited to announce that the Minnesota company has ranked 2,139 on the Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 famously identifies, acknowledges, and indexes businesses that have grown substantially in the last 3 years.
"The entire team at Escali has worked incredibly hard to leverage our talent and grow every year. To be recognized by Inc. for these efforts is such an accomplishment," explained Theo Prins, Founder and CEO of Escali. "Escali's continued focused on customer service and product innovation makes me proud and excited about our future, and we look forward to making the list again next year. And to our outstanding customers, thank you for your support."
The companies on the Inc. 5000 have always been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list proved especially resilient given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate hit 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at Inc.com/inc5000.
More about Escali
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Burnsville, MN, Escali is a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of scales, timers and thermometers. Escali has earned a proud reputation for providing professional-grade measuring devices for home and professional use, backed by industry leading customer support. Visit Escali.com for more information.
