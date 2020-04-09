NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Escape Game has joined the fight against Coronavirus by having the facility they use to build their games, The Adventure Factory, shift gears from creating props and immersive environments to face shields. Medical facilities are in need of supplies and facing shortages so The Escape Game wanted to use their 12,000 square foot creative workshop to help front-line medical personnel.
These changes have come together in a matter of days to try and create an impact as quickly as possible. "Our goal is simple – we want to do our part to help our community AND we want to bring team members back to work," said Teddy Cheek, Sr. Director of Marketing and Brand at The Escape Game.
If you or someone you know is in need of face shields and would like to make an order, they can email Shields@TheEscapeGame.com or visit https://theescapegame.com/shields/
About The Escape Game
The Escape Game started delivering epic adventures with their first location in Nashville, TN in 2014. Since then they have expanded to 18 locations nationwide, with more on the way. Their product offerings have also expanded into at-home offerings like their digital escape room, Unlocked, and board game, Escape From Iron Gate. No matter what they do The Escape Game say they remained determined in their mission to design and deliver epic interactive experiences for every single guest.
