SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bam Kazam is the newest form of interactive entertainment from the founder of Escape the Room. Located in Scottsdale, this first-of-its-kind experience is housed within a massive 20,000 square-foot complex. Each of the 18 room-sized games and puzzles will put players' physical and mental skills to the ultimate test.
Guests are free to run wild around the complex and discover what new adventure awaits behind each door. If you've ever wanted to be on a game-show, you can do that, if you've ever wanted to explore a haunted mansion, you can do that too. Every adventure is unique. In one room you might be a ledge climbing cat burglar keen to boost a priceless painting. In another you might find yourself scaling the precarious two-story fuselage of a tropical plane crash.
"Each room is like a blockbuster movie where you get to be the hero. If you've ever dreamed about exploring an ancient temple teeming with booby traps, you're gonna love this place." says Bam Kazam founder Victor Blake.
Led by the founder of the largest escape room company in the US with a multi-million dollar investment, Bam Kazam was built by a seasoned team of scenic designers, theme park engineers, artists and composers. These ingeniously designed challenges are exotic, entertaining, sometimes frightening and often confounding environments that players must persevere to truly master.
Bam Kazam will open to the public on July 24th, Ticket prices will start at $32 for a 2-hour session. 14 and older to play without an adult. Recommended for groups of three to five. To purchase tickets, visit bamkazam.com
