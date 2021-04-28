SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Escrow Out Loud, the podcast about San Francisco real estate from co-founders Matt Fuller and Britton Jackson of Jackson Fuller Real Estate, has released a three-part podcast series that looks at racism in California Real Estate. Prop 14: The California Fair Housing Massacre of 1964, One Community Activist & Four REALTORS® Discuss Racism, and Real Estate Racism in 2021 with Nate Johnson are all available for immediate download on leading podcast apps and stores.
Episode 108, Prop 14: The California Fair Housing Massacre of 1964, features the first Black president of the San Francisco Association of Realtors, retired real estate broker Don Saunders. Together with Matt, he shines a light on the fair housing massacre of the 1963 Rumford Act by 1964's state ballot initiative known as Proposition 14. Prop 14 was sponsored, written, and supported by the state trade association now known as the California Association of Realtors. The outcome of that election truly changed the course of American history in ways that affect us to this day.
Episode 109, One Community Activist & Four REALTORS® Discuss Racism, begins with a powerful statement from Dave Walsh, 2021 President of the California Association of Realtors. The panelists then discuss the progress, setbacks, and impacts of racism in the Bay Area. It's a lively roundtable that tells a more complete story than you've likely heard about housing racism in the Bay Area. Yes, even in tree-hugging progressive San Francisco, we have a deep history of housing racism.
Episode 110, Real Estate Racism in 2021 with Nate Johnson, features fair-housing advocate and Realtor Nate Johnson of Red Key Realty in St. Louis. Nate joins Matt to talk about the dog-whistle of "bad neighborhoods," what racism in real estate looks like in 2021, and what we can all do to increase our awareness and decrease our biases when confronting racism in real estate.
Now in its fifth season, Escrow Out Loud is available through Apple, Google, Spotify, and directly from jacksonfuller.com. It's an educational, insightful, and humorous discussion about San Francisco real estate based on Matt and Britton's decades of experience. "If you're serious about understanding racism in California real estate, our 3-part podcast series is a great place to start," says podcast co-host ands brokerage co-founder Matthew Fuller.
Matt Fuller and Britton Jackson are both noted for their contributions to the real estate industry and work along the innovative edge of what is possible in real estate. While TIC sales are no longer a focus of their business, they closed the first fractional TIC loan in San Francisco during the sale of a Noe Valley TIC share. Britton Jackson has been quoted in the New York Times, and Matt has appeared on local media as a frequent San Francisco real estate expert, including Fox KTVU-2 and NBC 5. Britton was the 2018 chair of the San Francisco Standard Forms Committee. Matt served as an elected Director from 2014 - 2019 for the San Francisco Association of Realtors, served as the SF Association of Realtors 2017 President, and was a Director for the California Association of Realtors from 2015 - 2019.
Media Contact
Matt Fuller, Jackson Fuller Real Estate, +1 (415) 800-2058, matt@jacksonfuller.com
Matt Fuller, GRI, CIPS, Jackson Fuller Real Estate, 415-203-1745, matt@jacksonfuller.com
SOURCE Escrow Out Loud