HOBOKEN, N.J., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Throughout the evolution of media and the agency, ESM has worked to provide a service that clients view as a trusted resource, no matter their business size or their goals. The Local Partner Program is built with small businesses in mind. This tier based program offers an affordable, transparent, and comprehensive option for small, local businesses interested in launching media for the first time or looking to reenter the market as Covid restrictions are lifted.
The packages offered are hyper targeted locally, content driven, and consistently optimized. They are designed to help small businesses connect with engaged consumers, across channels that they might not be otherwise able to activate on, using tools that would normally be cost prohibitive to them.
All four packages offer media management and digital media. Beginning at the Basic level, social media is also included, and beginning at the advanced level, digital retargeting is available. The transparent fee structure means that businesses will always know exactly how much they will pay and for what services.
This program is available to small businesses directly through ESM, and custom versions of this program are also available for partner agencies who are interested in serving businesses in their local communities.
Of the program, Patrick Carroll, Managing Partner at ESM, says, "We love supporting small businesses in our community. This program is an exciting opportunity to make media advertising accessible by building direct relationships with local partners, while also growing and developing our agency as a trusted partner and resource."
This program comes amongst other changes at ESM, as the agency works to position itself as a leader within the media industry and to develop it's client portfolio. In addition to helping ESM support small businesses and the local community, this program will be a driver of new and diversified revenue for the growing agency.
If you are interested in learning more about this new program, please contact Director of Account Management, Lisa Lucibello at llucibello@electricsymphonymedia.com.
ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.
