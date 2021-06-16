SAN MATEO, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVGL, a leading scholastic esports platform owned by BoomTV, is collaborating with Intel® to launch its second series of Intel Inspires, the largest talent pipeline for gaming and creator talent.
While esports leagues have created opportunities for aspiring gamers, the ecosystem still lacks a structured path for players and creators to reach their potential. Mimicking 'Combines' in traditional sports, Intel Inspires will provide gamers and creators with the opportunity to showcase their skills, earn scholarships, and access professional development resources.
In its inaugural event in Fall 2020, Intel Inspires attracted 6,000+ student gamers, 40MM+ impressions, and $250k in scholarships - making it the most extensive and impactful talent pipeline in esports. This year, the initiative will expand beyond gaming talent to offer creators the opportunity to be recognized and supported.
MSI, a leader in gaming and content creator hardware, will continue as the exclusive PC sponsor for the second year.
Intel Inspires will also focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, partnering with leading gaming organizations for Black, women, LGBTQIA+, disabled, and other marginalized and underrepresented communities to provide talent development support and dedicated scholarship funds.
"We are excited to continue growing Intel Inspires in 2021 with new opportunities for gaming and creator talent to achieve their dreams," said Marcus Kennedy, General Manager of the Gaming and eSports segment for Intel. "Intel is a leader in esports and PC gaming and we know that, alongside BoomTV, we can elevate and increase the amount of long-term opportunities for those who want to create a career for themselves in this space."
Intel Inspires will start in June with a series of creator contests, culminating in final streaming contests in October. Online tournaments for high school and college gamers of all levels will commence in September, leading to a virtual recruitment event in November where the best regional players will display their skills in front of scouts and fans. The event will enable recruiters to assess performance outside of standard tournament results - such as player sportsmanship, personality, and cultural fit for an organization. Over $250,000 in scholarships will be awarded to top talent.
Alongside the Virtual Combine, Intel Inspires will develop virtual K-12 and Collegiate Esports Summits, providing educators with the opportunity to learn best practices for growing esports and creator programs through thought leadership presentations, networking events, and discussions with peers.
"BoomTV's mission is to help gaming communities thrive, from professional gamers to clubs, students and creators worldwide," said Victor Suski, Director of Events at BoomTV. "We were blown away by the success of Intel Inspires in 2020. This year we are extending the opportunity not only to up and coming gamers, but also to creators to advance their careers."
