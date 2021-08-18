DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esquire Advertising, a nationally leading AdTech company with a full-service in-house advertising agency, has made the 2021 Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies for the second year in a row – ranking at number 462 in the United States with a three-year revenue growth of 1039%.
Utilizing its proprietary iDent Technology platform to provide brick-and-mortar retail locations with the latest capabilities for identifying, targeting, and understanding consumers most-likely to shop in-store and purchase – Esquire Advertising's ranking also places the company among other leaders in several other categories, including 27th in advertising and marketing, 11th in the state of North Carolina and number one for North Carolina's advertising category.
"We are truly honored to be included on this year's Inc. 500 list and to be featured alongside such successful and high-performing companies across so many different industries," stated Esquire Advertising Founder & CEO Eric Grindley. "Being recognized on this prestigious list for the second year in a row is a testament to the extraordinary work of our talented team and we look forward to revolutionizing marketing capabilities for brick-and-mortar retailers for years to come."
Not only are the companies on the 2021 list very competitive within their markets, but this year's roster also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs throughout the past three years.
Throughout the pandemic, Esquire Advertising used its advertising technologies to provide more than 1000 free COVID-19 market analysis reports for retailers across the nation. CEO Eric Grindley was also honored earlier this month through Home Furnishings Businesses' 40 Under 40 award for 2021, highlighting his personal contributions to elevating marketing technology throughout the furniture industry.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Esquire Advertising:
Founded in 2012, Esquire Advertising is an AdTech company with a full-service in-house advertising and marketing agency pushing the limits of advertising performance. The company uses its own unique combination of marketing strategies and proprietary technologies to pinpoint in-market consumers using internet connected device matching technology. Esquire Advertising is highly recognized within the advertising and marketing industry and was featured in both the 2020 and 2021 Inc. 500 lists of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States.
