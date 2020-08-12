SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report on states around the country where essential workers could face the greatest risk are those with a high rate of essential workforce and states that lack employer-sponsored health insurance.
The work environments during the pandemic have been extremely risky for the essential workforce. The essential workers putting themselves on the frontlines are considered heroes by many for keeping the country running in hard times. Unfortunately, it's essential workers that are disproportionately under-insured and underpaid than non-essential workers.
Visit the full report here, https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/essential-workers-at-risk-of-covid-19
Key Findings:
- Essential workers have an uninsured rate of 13% compared to 8% of non-essential workers.
- Nationally, 84% of employers offer health insurance coverage.
- Thirty-five percent of essential workers have had work hours reduced or limited from the pandemic compared to 24% of non-essential workers.
- Fifty percent of essential workers can't afford a $500 unexpected medical bill, compared to 69% of non-essential workers.
- Restaurant, construction and home health industries have the highest rates of uninsured workers and low wage jobs.
Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed State Health Access Data Assistance Center data on the percentage of employers offering health insurance for workers in each state. We then paired that data with United Way's rate of essential workers in each state. Our analysis aimed at finding which states have the highest rate of essential workers and how likely that state is to provide health insurance for workers.
Rank
Location
% Employer Health Coverage
% Essential Workers
1
Montana
70.6%
46.4%
2
Wyoming
71.6%
53.5%
3
Alaska
75.0%
45.0%
4
Vermont
76.8%
45.3%
5
Idaho
77.0%
43.2%
6
New Mexico
77.1%
42.8%
7
Maine
80.1%
44.6%
8
Utah
81.2%
44.6%
9
Colorado
81.7%
42.6%
10
North Carolina
82.2%
46.0%
11
Oregon
82.3%
46.0%
12
Arkansas
83.1%
49.6%
13
Mississippi
83.2%
48.8%
14
Wisconsin
83.5%
50.1%
15
Florida
83.6%
40.0%
16
South Dakota
83.7%
50.4%
17
Nebraska
83.7%
49.4%
18
Washington
83.7%
42.4%
19
Michigan
83.8%
47.0%
20
Louisiana
84.1%
48.9%
21
West Virginia
84.1%
47.7%
22
Indiana
84.3%
51.8%
23
Oklahoma
84.5%
46.5%
24
California
84.6%
43.5%
25
Minnesota
85.1%
46.0%
26
Rhode Island
85.1%
41.1%
27
Georgia
85.2%
45.0%
28
Kentucky
85.5%
51.3%
29
Iowa
85.6%
46.6%
30
Ohio
85.7%
46.8%
31
South Carolina
85.8%
48.2%
32
Arizona
85.8%
39.3%
33
Tennessee
85.9%
49.0%
34
Nevada
86.1%
48.4%
35
Missouri
86.1%
46.8%
36
Texas
86.1%
44.0%
37
Kansas
86.3%
49.2%
38
New Hampshire
86.4%
40.5%
39
North Dakota
86.5%
57.2%
40
New York
86.7%
46.1%
41
Connecticut
86.7%
40.8%
42
Virginia
86.8%
43.3%
43
Maryland
87.1%
39.4%
44
Delaware
87.3%
46.6%
45
New Jersey
87.6%
44.1%
46
Alabama
87.9%
48.7%
47
Illinois
88.0%
48.0%
48
Pennsylvania
88.3%
46.3%
49
Massachusetts
90.1%
43.5%
50
Hawaii
95.4%
50.3%
