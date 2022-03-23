BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Globally sought-after fine linens stylist and designer Liz Barbatelli has today launched LIZ BARBATELLI, her new design consultancy offering clients the opportunity to engage her expert creative direction on behalf of their brands and projects.
Barbatelli will continue to directly work with her esteemed clientele of interior designers, homeowners, and yacht and aircraft purveyors, providing an expansive capability of consulting services while sourcing from, but not limited to, her bespoke E. Braun & Co. marque. She will continue to offer limited edition product lines and accessories from her many manufacturing partners and exclusive artisan workrooms to further style their interiors.
Barbatelli will expand upon her collaborations with Interior Designers, a community with whom she has collaborated and consulted throughout her career. In this role, she will provide custom style and design consulting for estates, homes, and boutique hotels, sourcing from the finest in luxury bed, bath and table designs from E. Braun & Co., as well as other select brands and collections.
Barbatelli has expanded her business to consult with manufacturers, distributors, and international clientele, all of whom can engage her sophisticated and artful eye on behalf of their brands in many ways. Pulling from her vast background having worked with established designer brands such as Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, Barbatelli will work directly with a manufacturer's design team to develop and curate entire product collections prior to going to production.
By doing so, Barbatelli can help manufacturers design cohesive collections, providing retailers the ability to multi sale the latest in trends. She can also be tapped to create signature, limited-availability home collections for bed, bath, and table, exclusively designed by the consummate stylist and designer with the highest level of quality.
Barbatelli remains the owner of The Laundry at Linens Limited, her specialized laundry care service blending Old World techniques with New World Service through individual care for fine linens, heirlooms and other specialty pieces. The Laundry's unique approach is steeped in true artisan care for cotton and linen fabrics, using her own carefully calibrated laundry powder, The Laundry's Finest Laundry Powder from The Laundry at Linens Limited. The Laundry's Finest Laundry Powder is free of synthetic chemicals, additives, bleaches, brighteners, and phosphorous and made with 100% organic surfactants, and has produced unmatched results in maintaining fine linens for over 50 years. Barbatelli looks forward to expanding upon The Laundry's product line, rolling out additional offerings to complement its current laundry powder.
To learn more about Barbatelli's new consultancy division, visit http://www.barbatelli.com. Or to request a consultation with Liz Barbatelli, call (310) 273-4320 or email info@barbatelli.com.
