WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) today released an online resource designed to help small businesses connect with much needed assistance and to highlight the ways in which the payments technology ecosystem is responding to the COVID-19 health emergency.
ETA's COVID-19 resource site – COVID-19 Response for the Payments Technology Industry – is a comprehensive resource on the payments industry's contribution to the global fight against this virus by providing resources for key audiences:
- Resources for Small Business Owners
- Resources for Merchants
- Resources for Consumers
- Resources for Policymakers
- Resources for the Media
Additionally, the site provides data, facts, guidelines and news in the following topic areas:
"ETA is committed to disseminating the latest information on the ways in which the payments ecosystem is responding to this crisis," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "We have already heard inspiring stories of ETA member companies working closely with merchants to waive fees and provide expanded services, using innovative payment platforms to provide funding to communities in need, and providing critically needed resources to small businesses.
We've pulled together this site to be a resource to everyone who needs access to this important information. We are proud to be part of this dynamic industry that is providing so much support at this unprecedented time. We will continue to update the site with answers to questions being asked about payments innovation and the ways in which ETA and its members are engaging with policymakers, merchants and consumers to provide critically needed support."
Visit ETA's COVID-10 Resource page: electran.org/covid19
Contact: Laura Hubbard, lhubbard@electran.org