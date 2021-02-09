Coconut Creek, FL, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eTargetMedia, a leading provider of Email Lists, Display Ads, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative Solutions, has been Ranked #1 again for Top List Managers For Data Card Quality by NextMark. eTargetMedia has consistently Ranked #1 for the 100-249 lists category and has enjoyed this prestigious recognition for over 10 years. NextMark ranks the top list managers by the quality of their data card portfolios. The data card quality score is calculated by analyzing over 74,000 data cards and rating the datacard quality on 13 key attributes, including how often the datacards are updated, base list price, list description, list source, list segmentation, list selects, geography selects, list categorization, contact information and more.
"We are proud to announce that eTargetMedia scored a perfect 100 for data card quality in NextMark's Datacard Quality Report and we ranked #1 for our category," stated Harris Kreichman, Managing Partner of eTargetMedia. "Our datacard portfolio was given a perfect score of 100, ranking us among the best email marketing datacard portfolios in the industry."
eTargetMedia offers over 200+ targeted data lists with over 200 million email records to reach a wide variety of audiences with precision targeting. eTargetMedia's comprehensive lists offer an unrivaled range of selectivity to help marketers zero in on the right prospects with precision. The email marketing experts at eTargetMedia have an unmatched commitment to client success and the company offers the very best email marketing, display advertising, postal marketing, email append and creative solutions to clients.
As a DMA Member and Certified ANA Marketing Professional, eTargetMedia adheres to the best practices and industry guidelines. eTargetMedia's meticulous list hygiene keeps the company's proprietary email database among the most responsive on the market. View all of eTargetMedia's targeted email lists online at: http://lists.etargetmedia.com.
eTargetMedia, based in South Florida, provides integrated digital marketing services including Email Lists, Display Ads, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative Solutions to a wide variety of direct marketing customers. eTargetMedia works with some of the world's most popular and successful brands to develop targeted email marketing campaigns that drive traffic, sales, revenue and ROI. eTargetMedia is a member of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and DMA. Visit the eTargetMedia website to learn more.
