COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eTargetMedia, a leading provider of Email Lists, Display Advertising, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative Solutions released their Top Email Marketing Stats & Trends – The State of Email Marketing Report to help digital marketers learn about the power of email marketing. Email marketing has consistently generated the highest return on investment (ROI) of all digital marketing channels with an average ROI of 45 to 1. Email is also the most effective way to target customers who have opted in to receive special offers, news, and product information. In the report, eTargetMedia shares the top stats and trends that are shaping the industry today. The report can be downloaded at https://etargetmedia.com/eTargetMedia-Email-Stats-2021.pdf.
The Top Stats and Trends from the Report:
1. Email Marketing is Booming - Email volume has tripled since 2020 began but engagement remains high — resulting in a projected $8.49 billion in email marketing revenue worldwide by the end of 2021 and $17.9 billion by 2027.
2. Email Usage is Growing - E-mail is one of the most widely used digital tools for communication and marketing. Over 319 billion emails are sent and received everyday worldwide. Email usage penetration in the United States is 90.3%.
3. Email Delivers the highest ROI - Email drives an average ROI of $45 for every dollar spent, higher than any other channel.
4. Top Marketing Channel by Effectiveness - Email tops the list for most effective marketing channel (beating paid search, organic search, social media, direct mail and tv/video ads).
5. Consumers are Willing to Share Behavioral Data - 90% of consumers are willing to share their behavioral data with brands if it means a cheaper and easier shopping experience.
"Consumers are more engaged with email than all other media," stated Harris Kreichman, Managing Partner of eTargetMedia. "Over 58% of consumers say email is their first check of the day, proving that email has more power than any other digital or marketing channel. Email marketing is clearly essential and critical to business success."
eTargetMedia, based in South Florida, provides Email Lists, Display Advertising, Postal Lists, Data Append and Creative Solutions to a wide variety of direct marketing customers. eTargetMedia works with some of the world's most popular and successful brands to develop targeted email marketing campaigns that drive traffic, sales, revenue and ROI. eTargetMedia is a member of the DMA and Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Visit the eTargetMedia website to learn more.
Media Contact
Harris Kreichman, eTargetMedia, 1-888-805-3282, info@etargetmedia.com
SOURCE eTargetMedia