SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a surprising and historic announcement, a bipartisan group of 10 state attorneys general have launched an investigation into the harmful effects of Instagram on children and teenagers. More states are sure to follow suit as technology continues to overtake the lives of children across the country. At issue is whether Meta, the social media company formerly known as Facebook, (Nasdaq: FB) violated the consumer protection laws and "put the public at risk." The investigation comes after leaked internal documents show the company's own researchers found that the Instagram platform can damage the mental health and body image of young users and can amplify dangerous behaviors such as depression, anxiety and eating disorders.
While the attorneys general are seeking practices and policies from Meta, Facebook and Instagram that promote the health, safety and welfare of kids and teens nationwide, concerned parents can take immediate action to protect their children by utilizing the innovative tools of the OurPact app. This leading parental control app for both iOS and Android devices allows parents to monitor, guard and control their children's online and internet exposure on mobile devices. It also serves as an all-in-one time management solution enabling parents to limit their child's online access at their discretion and track a child's location at any time all from the convenience of their mobile device.
The OurPact cross-platform app (iOS and Android) not only puts parents in control of how much time their kids can spend online, but just as importantly, what type of content and apps they are allowed to utilize. From text messages and app blocking, to website filtering and locator abilities, parents now have a wide-range of online management supervisory tools to keep their children safe from unwanted, unsolicited and intrusive or even harmful content. To date, this ground-breaking technology is used by millions of parents nationwide and is widely recognized as the leading mobile device management tool on the market.
"We developed OurPact to provide parents with the ability to not only protect their kids, but to keep them focused on what matters most: family, outdoor activities, social interaction and scholastic endeavors," says Amir Moussavian, CEO of Eturi Corp. "We're proud that millions of families rely on OurPact on a daily basis." By monitoring and limiting their screen time, parents are not only instilling children with their family's values and priorities, but they're helping them develop a healthy relationship with technology instead of letting technology become the driving influence in their lives.
As technology continues to grow, expand and further imbed itself in our culture as well as the lives of our children, parenting has never been more challenging. From social media to gaming to online apps such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram to round-the-clock texting, teens and even young children are using digital devices literally anytime and anywhere. As a result, OurPact is the perfect solution for parents who want to protect their kids and keep them safe in the technology driven world we live in. In fact, OurPact not only can remove apps from devices, but it can take screen shots during in-app use to give parents a clear view into the content their kids are engaging with.
Eturi Corp. is the nation's leading developer of mobile device management programs and technology. The company's flagship cross-platform app, OurPact, was created to empower parents nationwide with the tools to put them in control of how their kids engage with the online universe. It's the ultimate tool that gives parents the peace-of-mind they want in today's fast-paced, technology driven world. For more information on Eturi or the OurPact app, visit eturi.com.
Contact:
Bob Shade
Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications
Eturi Corp.
949-922-3148
12255 El Camino Real
San Diego, Ca. 92130
Media Contact
Bob Shade, Eturi Corp., +1 949-922-3148, bob@eturi.com
Bob Shade, Eturi Corp., bob@eturi.com
SOURCE Eturi Corp.