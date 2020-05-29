The 24-hour broadcast raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts announces an incredible line-up of international talent aiming to unite the world through the power of dreams on May 29.
DUBAI, UAE, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OHM Live is delighted to confirm the participation of more than 230 global stars in its ground-breaking, 24-hour fundraising broadcast taking place on May 29 from 20:00 GST/16:00 GMT. This amazing line-up of icons from the worlds of music, sport, film, art, fashion and health and wellness is coming together to raise funds for COVID19 relief efforts – and also collect a billion dreams from around the world.
The broadcast includes contributions from two-time Grammy award-winner Dua Lipa, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Jason Derulo, five-time Grammy award-winner CeeLo Green, Colombian superstar Maluma and a conversation between award-winning actress, producer and philanthropist Eva Longoria Báston and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra.
Across the broadcast's 24 hours, which can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook, IGTV, TikTok and ohm.constellation.art, as well as a number of major TV networks, the OHM Live programme has been constructed to feature major stars from each region as the "peak time" moves across the world – from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in India to Carlos Rivera in Mexico.
All proceeds of the Constellation Dream Fund raised through OHM Live will go to beneficiaries such as Global Gift Foundation, Dubai Cares, and FromU2Them, all of whom are supporting those on the front lines fighting the impact of COVID19.
OHM Live is a co-production between Constellation, a human impact accelerator designed to connect the dreams of people everywhere, and ITP Live, a talent management and digital marketing agency head-quartered in Dubai.
"We're trying to connect a billion dreams from across the world so we can envision a new future for humanity," says Jean-Karl Saliba, Constellation co-founder. "That begins by raising funds for the Constellation Dream Fund but also by inviting people to dream together and fight for a healthy, safe and sustainable future."
"OHM Live is a fantastic project that sees two companies with the same vision come together to create what we hope will be one of the biggest charitable events in internet history. We've always been dreamers at ITP Live and this is one of many ambitious, global projects to come," says Ahmad Bashour, Executive Director, ITP Live.
Notes to editors
ACCOMPANYING ASSETS
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_QbKu-j9lS_nIVCsfyDBMJgbE8PI1Y3M?usp=sharing
LINE-UP
For a full line-up of talent from around the world, please visit: https://ohm.constellation.art/line-up
HOW TO WATCH
OHM Live will be streamed live on the Constellation website
It will also be streamed on:
- Constellation's YouTube channel
- Constellation's Facebook page
- ITP Live's YouTube channel
- ITP Live's Facebook page
It will also be broadcast on TV networks in key territories.
About the Companies
Constellation
Constellation is a human impact accelerator designed to connect the dreams of humanity. The company's mission is to create a quantum leap for humanity by connecting one billion aspirational dreams and amplifying human connection within an ecosystem that connects like-minded dreamers.
ohm.constellation.art
ITP Live
ITP Live is a talent management and digital influencer marketing agency. From exclusively managing digital content creators to conceptualising and executing 360-marketing campaigns for international and local brands, ITP Live is a dynamic division of ITP Media Group. ITP Live also organises bespoke events with global artists, celebrities and influencers.