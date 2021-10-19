BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evaluator Group today announced the launch of the IT Insight Community, a free online community where members can discuss topics with their peers and engage with Evaluator Group expert analysts. Facilitated by Evaluator Group, this community acts as a forum for open conversation to further the knowledge and improve the careers of its members.
"It's been clear for a long time that sharing information amongst peers is extremely valuable. As technology becomes more complex with more options, that is even more necessary. This IT Insight Community is a tremendous opportunity," said Randy Kerns, Senior Strategist at Evaluator Group.
With admission (sign up required), members of the IT Insight Community receive additional benefits including expanded access to the Evaluator Series Research library, invites to quarterly "hot topic" webinars and peer-to-peer calls on special topics.
An IT professional in the insurance industry said that "this sounds like a good evolution of the current Visionary program, and I look forward to participating. It sounds like this will be an even better platform for peer networking, and especially in these isolated times, networking opportunities are a godsend (even if they still need to be virtual)."
IT technologists and the Evaluator Group analysts will discuss a variety of topics, including new data storage/information management products and announcements, emerging technologies and their impact, best practices around on- and off-premises data management, data protection/ransomware strategies, containers and more.
"Our Premium Subscribers have enjoyed the one-on-one access to our analyst team. This new community facilitates more conversations and builds on the great experiences we have in the Evaluator Group classes. As always, we deliver the straight up data, no- spin, no advertising," said Camberley Bates, Managing Director, Evaluator Group.
The IT Insight Community is a LinkedIn peer networking group and is only open to IT End User professionals. The group will focus on current topics to benefit those who work in information and data management and IT infrastructure solutions. No vendors, value added resellers (VARs), system integrators or journalists will be permitted.
To join the IT Insight Community, sign up on the Evaluator Group website here. Contact Evaluator Group for additional information.
About Evaluator Group
Evaluator Group Inc., a technology research and advisory company, has been covering Information Management, Storage and Systems for over 15 years. Executives and IT Managers use us daily to make informed decisions to architect and purchase systems supporting their digital data. We surpass the current technology landscape by defining requirements and providing an in-depth knowledge of the products as well as the intricacies that dictate long-term successful strategies.
