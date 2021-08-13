MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "John Wesley Church Mouse": an enjoyable holiday adventure. "John Wesley Church Mouse" is the creation of published author Evelyn Anne Johnson-Neal, a native of South Carolina who was born at the end of World War II and enjoys the history of the Low Country of the southern Atlantic coastline.
Johnson-Neal shares, "It is Christmastime in the small town of Chapin, South Carolina. All of the churches are preparing for a special Christmas Eve service to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Chapin United Methodist Church is putting the last plans for the service of worship all together. Unknown to the staff or Pastor Jody, there is another secret member of the staff scampering about, yes, scampering to check on each person as they finish up.
"John Wesley Church Mouse VI is doing his job although a little more slowly this year. His arthritic knee slows him down some. Up and down the church halls he runs, checking on Pastor Jody and all of the staff. His little mouse legs still carry him well.
"'Twas the day before Christmas and all through the church…' Read the poem to hear about a tornado, a fire, a box of hymnals, and a brave little mouse ending in a lesson of great joy!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evelyn Anne Johnson-Neal's new book is an engaging tale of tradition and the magic of Christmas.
Pairing a lyrical narrative with colorful illustrations, the author presents a pleasantly unique Christmas tale that is certain to become a family favorite.
View a synopsis of "John Wesley Church Mouse" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "John Wesley Church Mouse" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "John Wesley Church Mouse," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing