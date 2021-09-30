GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Event Architecture, a provider of modular architectural structures and mobile activation products for live events, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the 19th annual Experiential Marketing Summit, which will be held October 5-7, 2021 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Produced by Event Marketer, the event is the most extensive training conference on experiential marketing globally, with more than 1,000 marketers expected to attend.
According to Kevin Colis, Senior Sales Consultant at Event Architecture, the conference is a crucial event for marketers interested in learning more about the ever-evolving world of experiential marketing. As he explains, "Experiential marketing is essential for brands that want to connect with consumers on a personal level. The Experiential Marketing Summit hits that fact home while providing marketers with the latest insight on burgeoning trends and best practices from industry experts."
At booth #201, Event Architecture will have one of its new Eurodome structures on display. Attendees will see first-hand how the company can customize its modular structures and Eurodomes for any need.
Event Architecture's 20'x20' portable dome structure will feature branded, printed fabric overlays and graphic walls, a hanging banner sign, and profile cut signage. Guests will also find comfortable seating and video presentations inside.
"Our modular structures and Eurodomes work perfectly for experiential activations—brand activations, festivals, pop-up shops, VIP lounges, sales centers, etc.—because they are completely customizable, portable and available in any size. The Experiential Marketing Summit is a great place to share our story and explain how brands can benefit from the innovative solutions we provide," says Colis.
Event Architecture welcomes attendees to stop by its booth #201 to meet representatives from the company and learn more about its customizable, semi-permanent, modular structures and Eurodomes.
To learn more about Event Architecture's innovative mobile solutions for live events, brand activations and experiential retail, call (210) 202-1094, visit http://www.event-architecture.com or email info@event-architecture.com.
ABOUT EVENT ARCHITECTURE:
Event Architecture provides portable, modular architectural structures and Eurodomes that are perfect for indoor or outdoor events, trade shows, festivals, pop-up retail and an endless array of brand activations. Our portable solutions can be fully branded, and they come in sizes to meet any need. Event Architecture is committed to both service and unsurpassed product excellence. Find out more at http://www.Event-Architecture.com.
