NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BizBash, North America's number one resource for event industry trends, ideas, and inspiration, has announced its 2021 list of Top 500 people in events. This inaugural list of event professionals from across North America includes people who lead the largest trade and consumer shows, orchestrate global brand campaigns, and plan high-visibility cultural events that have everyone talking on social media.
Liron David is the Founder & Executive Producer of Eventique, an award-winning, world-class event production company specializing in producing innovative, sophisticated and cutting-edge events, using a core belief that storytelling drives creativity.
As an event producer and designer, David is a visionary, masterminding cutting-edge and classic happenings for A-list clientele. A native New Yorker, David has managed to stay below the radar until now. His reputation amongst the "who's who" of New York is being exposed due to his agency's seismic pivot into virtual events during the pandemic. For these efforts, he has been recently featured in Forbes, Crain's New York Business, CNN and Bloomberg TV, among others. Attention to detail, superb inventive style and a hands-on approach – it's the formula for a party of the ages. Vast capabilities and resources in both the physical, virtual and phydigital (hybrid) spaces can bring nearly any client's event vision to life.
"Our annual BizBash 500 feature focuses on the meeting and event industry's trailblazers, trendsetters and up-and-comers. Each year, our team continues to seek out the key players making waves and advancing our industry to give them a well-deserved spotlight. In a diverse and growing profession that is packed with creative visionaries and powerhouse innovators, it's our honor to recognize and celebrate the outstanding work agencies like Eventique have produced that inspire the rest of the industry," said BizBash Editorial Director Ashton Pike.
"I am honored to have been chosen as one of the United States' most influential event professionals on the 2021 #BizBash500 list! by BizBash as a standout amongst some of the best experiential professionals in the events and meetings space," said David. "The entire team at Eventique will share in this honor because without their dedication to provide the best possible services and innovative event products and solutions to our clients we would not be able to do what we do."
