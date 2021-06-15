DENVER, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everdays, a death tech startup that since its launch just a few years ago has helped three million grieving families across the country, is now launching its platform in Denver for people to buy their own funeral or cremation in a digital, consumer-friendly way.
Since COVID hit the U.S. over a year ago, increased usage on the Everdays platform and higher demand across the country than ever before clearly reflect the new and urgent desire people have to plan ahead for the unexpected.
New research by Centiment validates these trends for Denver families: Over 88% of families in the Denver area see the value of planning ahead for their own funeral or cremation, and they cite taking care of their loved ones as the number one reason to do it. But oddly, less than 9% of people in Denver have made their arrangements ahead of time.
"It's very obvious from our user activity that people know they should be planning ahead, but they haven't been able to make their arrangements in a way that works for them. The overwhelming result before now had been to do nothing," said Mark Alhermizi, Everdays Founder & CEO. "While the funeral industry remains focused on products like caskets and urns, we give consumers an approachable and easy way to purchase the funeral they want to leave behind for their loved ones, 100 percent online."
From a full funeral service that allows family and friends to pay their final respects, to covering the basics and allowing loved ones to celebrate in their own way, Everdays digital services and planning tools help families instantly and seamlessly share, connect, and communicate all of the important details. Everdays helps consumers get started however is best for them, with instant price quotes, live care team support, or an online quiz that matches someone to the right funeral or cremation package.
According to Centiment, a staggering 90 percent of people in Denver have distinct preferences about their final arrangements, though nearly 75 percent of people rarely, if ever, discuss these preferences with loved ones. Now, with Everdays, there is a friendly, convenient way for Denverites to plan, purchase and share those preferences with friends and family.
Everdays' unique packages are available through a robust network of the best funeral service providers in each market across the country. In the Denver market, they are launching with Horan & McConaty because of the company's commitment to excellence for serving families at their time of need.
"Our funeral home has had the honor of serving thousands of Denver families over the past 100 years, and we've seen a new sense of urgency in the last year for people who want to plan their own arrangements," said Daren Forbes, Vice President of Horan & McConaty Funeral and Cremation in Denver. "Everdays has updated and modernized a process that we all need to take care of, and they've made it accessible for the way we live our lives today. Having been in the funeral profession for 25 years myself, it's clear that consumer preferences are now driving us in the direction of digital planning and online purchasing."
About 70% of Americans 65 and older have some sort of an estate plan, but only 10% have planned their funeral or cremation.
"Americans see the value of having an estate plan that settles your affairs for the sake of your family after you die," said Alhermizi. "Even though everyone has that intent and desire, there's been a failure to achieve it fully – because unless you've purchased your funeral or cremation, you're still not prepared. We're here to make it easier for people to finish their plans so more families can live with peace of mind knowing they're ready for whatever comes next."
Based in metro-Detroit, Everdays was founded by accomplished entrepreneur Mark Alhermizi, who was inspired following the passing of his own parents to build technology that helps people embrace life while they are dealing with death.
