LAKE WORTH, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Authors and marriage mentors Terry and Carol Moss share wisdom gleaned from God's Word paired with years of couples' counseling with In the Beginning It Was Not So: Seven Marriage Lessons Learned in the Garden ($15.99, paperback, 9781662821073; $24.99, hard cover, 9781662823480; $7.99, e-book, 9781662821080).
The Mosses have developed the Garden Model based off of the first marriage officiated by God: Adam and Eve. He had a plan for them from the beginning, and couples today can work from that plan to build a solid example of a healthy marriage. The authors detail the "path to oneness" that was God's idea all along, and that can serve modern couples looking for fulfillment in their relationships.
"Over…years of counseling…most couples have told us they don't know how to do relationship well because they simply have not seen many, if any, good relationship models to go by," said Moss.
Terry and Carol Moss are highly active in couples' ministry. They are Certified Marriage Mentors, and Certified SYMBIS Facilitators through Drs. Les and Leslie Parrott Ministries. They also help build healthy marriage relationships through One Flesh Ministries, a marriage relationship building ministry of which they are Founders and Executive Officers (onefleshministries.info). Terry has 50+ years of ministry experience and Biblical teaching. Carol has led various church ministries and also has her own catering company called Carol's Kitchen. They share five children and two grandchildren.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. In The Beginning It Was Not So is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
