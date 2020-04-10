MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Xavier Kenney, researcher and owner of Roman Officer, Inc. in South Beach has an artifact depicting a Roman Christian in North America. Kenney speculates it is from the 2nd (circa late 1st to early 3rd) century AD. The artifact was discovered in South Florida right after Hurricane Irma in 2017. It consists of equine hair, and maize leaf and paste. The equine hair was perhaps from Europe, or from a few North American horses that "may" have still existed. Nearly miraculously, the piece survived, likely it was soaked in fish glue.
The artifact appears to have been made by, or for, an Armenian horse archer. It represents St. Paul, the Centurion Julius and their shipwreck of c. 60 AD; and possibly the martyrdom of St. Paul and St. Peter. It also depicts Armenian King Tiridates's visit to Puteoli on his way to Rome in 66 AD, suggesting his consort had embraced Christianity at that time. There are also indications she may have been from an Amazonian tradition, possibly revered by that kingdom's archers.
The primary Roman bind letters on the artifact read "PAX," "ARM" and "ROM": Peace between Armenia and Rome. St. Paul and Julius landed in Puteoli on their way to Rome. Puteoli was next to Misenum, which according to Kenney's research, was where the first expedition to North America was planned for 71 AD. Misenum also appears to have been involved in a famous intrigue related to that expedition's planning. Concerning the maize, perhaps the Romans saw a connection between an ancient Native American maize god and Jesus Christ. Kenney would like a world-class expert to carbon-14 test the piece.
Kenney also owns a Roman bronze and silver ring discovered in the Ukraine depicting related themes. The bronze band is from the 1st century AD; yet the silver bezel is reworked from the obverse of a denarius from 132 AD to 138 AD. This suggests the ring's band had special meaning from an earlier time. The bezel shows a Roman galley being wrecked by a sperm whale, and features Centurion Julius but also includes St. Paul. The Roman bind letters on it read "IVS," "IVSTIS," and "IVSTI" - Julius the Righteous and Just.
St. Paul and the Centurion Julius Artifacts:
http://romanofficer.com/StPaul/StPaulPage.htm
Additional information at romanofficer.com.
