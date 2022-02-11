MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Broken Pieces - His Yielded Clay": an empowering opportunity for reflection and growth. "My Broken Pieces - His Yielded Clay" is the creation of published author Evie G., a retired elementary school teacher who thanks God for her two children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Evie G. shares, "Life is fragile, handle with God. In a world of broken people, broken promises, broken relationships, and broken faith, it's sometimes difficult to imagine that there can be healing in the midst of it all. When our lives are shattered into a million pieces, we are hard-pressed to believe that anything good could ever come of such trauma and pain. At times, our circumstances are so entrenched in a deep pit of despair that we can't see anything but darkness all around us. Unforgiveness, regrets, suffering, and hopelessness are our constant companions. In the pages of this book, you will embark on a journey with the author and her story of devastation and desperation. More importantly, you will see the miraculous, mighty hand of God bring triumph over evil through it all. You will be a witness to the Lord's healing power and deliverance from the physical and sexual abuse she experienced. Through God's refining process, you will understand how he brought her through the fiery trials of life, drew the unyielding dross of sin in her life to the surface, and created a new vessel, a yielded vessel in the Master Potter's hands."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evie G.'s new book is an open discussion of the trials and tribulations faced from early childhood through adulthood that have shaped and guided her to lean into God's promise.
Evie G. shares a powerful story of abuse, uncertainty, and faith that will resonate with many as readers discover how faith and determination carried the author through.
Consumers can purchase "My Broken Pieces - His Yielded Clay" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Broken Pieces - His Yielded Clay," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing