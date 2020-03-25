FRISCO, Texas and PLANO, Texas, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Mortgage Services, a top provider of outsourced mortgage solutions, and Pavaso, a leader in digital mortgage closing technology, announce the ability to deliver a true, end-to-end digital mortgage experience that includes a full library of electronic- or e-enabled documents built entirely of Category One SMARTDocs™ and an eClosing platform that seamlessly supports Remote Online Notarization (RON). Pavaso's RON-compliant solution allows borrowers to be virtually anywhere in the world to electronically sign closing documents, which can be eRecorded in counties where applicable.
"With COVID-19 reshaping how borrowers interact with the mortgage industry, mortgage lenders need to provide borrowers with a low-contact closing experience to limit physical interactions and exposure," said Paul Anselmo, CEO of Evolve Mortgage Services. "Fortunately, the long-standing relationship between Evolve Mortgage Services--with its doc engine SigniaDocuments-- and Pavaso delivers the answer the industry seeks."
The integrated solution delivers an online, paperless initial eDisclosure and eClosing experience that can be directly implemented by mortgage lenders and title agents. Or, it can be outsourced to an established relationship with a signing agency. The combined solution allows borrowers to electronically execute all of their mortgage loan documents from the safety and comfort of their homes. State-certified eNotaries can remotely acknowledge consumers' signatures via Pavaso's RON, and lenders can securely and confidently close their mortgage loans.
"I'm confident that the relationship between Evolve and Pavaso will go a long way towards ensuring timely mortgage closings for the benefit of lenders and borrowers alike," Anselmo said.
About Evolve Mortgage Services
Evolve Mortgage Services is a leading provider of outsourced mortgage solutions that has helped hundreds of clients dramatically grow and scale their mortgage operations. Founded and run by a team of industry veterans, Evolve provides seamless component or end-to-end loan services and creates custom strategies for each client. The firm has extensive experience in origination and post-closing services; institutional, whole loan, and servicing acquisition due diligence; collateral recovery HMDA and forensic compliance reviews; whole loan sales; agency deliveries; and securitizations. Evolve is based in Frisco, Texas. For more information, visit www.EvolveMortgageServices.com.
About Pavaso
Texas-based Pavaso is transforming the mortgage process with innovative digital mortgage closing technology that facilitates easy, convenient and streamlined closings. The Pavaso platform offers a single, collaborative, secure portal that promotes transparency, efficiency, consumer education and communication in a seamless format that delivers value to every stakeholder involved in the transaction. For more information on how you can streamline your process and digitally transform your organization, call 866.288.7051 or visit www.pavaso.com.
Press Contact
Mary McGarity
Strategic Vantage Mortgage Public Relations
(203)260-5476
MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com