IRONDALE, Ala., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (EWTN) – Beginning Easter Sunday, EWTN Global Catholic Network will broadcast a live "Novena to the Divine Mercy in Time of Pandemic." The novena will air shortly after the conclusion of the live Daily Mass, which airs at 8 a.m. ET. (The text to the novena can be found at www.ewtn.com/mercy.)
"The graces of Divine Mercy Sunday are so extraordinary that every Catholic should take full advantage of them, especially in these very difficult days," said EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw. "Although EWTN viewers can join in the Chaplet of Divine Mercy every weekday at 3 p.m. ET, the Network has a long tradition of airing expanded programming about the devotion on Divine Mercy Sunday itself, and during the week leading up to it."
Highlights of EWTN's Divine Mercy programs are noted below. For a complete listing, please go to https://www.ewtn.com/tv/schedule. Find EWTN at www.ewtn.com/tv/channel-finder. For all the ways to watch EWTN, please go to www.ewtn.com/everywhere.
Ongoing
Novena to the Divine Mercy in Time of Pandemic: Airs approximately 9 a.m. ET (immediately following Daily Mass at 8 a.m. ET).
Daily
Chaplet of Divine Mercy: Airs 3 p.m. ET. From Our Lady of the Angels Chapel Irondale, AL.
Monday, April 13
Chaplet of Divine Mercy from Our Lady of Grace Shrine in Sasse, Cameroon, Africa: Airs 3:45 a.m. ET. Encores 1:45 a.m., Tuesday through Saturday, April 14 through 18. Combines Cameroon's rich native culture and melodies with the beauty and serenity of God's Mercy.
The God of Mercy – Faustina, A Story of Mercy: Airs 5:30 p.m. ET with an encore at 3:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, April 14. Fr. Bala Udumala shares the life of St. Faustina as permeated with the mission of mercy entrusted to her by Jesus.
Tuesday, April 14
The Face of Mercy: Airs 4 a.m. ET. Encores 8 p.m. ET, Friday, April 17. Documentary on the origins of the Divine Mercy devotion and the personal impact it ha had on the lives of several Catholics.
Saint Faustina: Divine Mercy in Our Souls: Airs 1:30 p.m. ET. Fr. Roesch talks to Bob and Maureen Digen about Maureen's healing at the tomb of St. Faustina, which led to Blessed Faustina's beatification in 1993.
The God of Mercy: The Five Elements of the Divine Mercy Devotion: Airs 5:30 p.m. ET, with an encore at 2:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, April 15.
Wednesday, April 15
The God of Mercy – Yahweh, The God of Mercy in the Old Testament: Airs 5:30 p.m. ET, with an encore at 3:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, April 16.
Thursday, April 16
The God of Mercy – Jesus, The Incarnation of Mercy in the New Testament: Airs 5:30 p.m. ET, with an encore at 3:30 a.m. ET, Friday, April 17.
Friday, April 17
Divine Mercy – The Canonization of John Paul II: Airs 10:30 am. ET. Newt and Callista Gingrich, along with a cast of scholars, witnesses, and pilgrims share their experiences of the canonization of Pope John Paul II and reflect on his legacy.
The God of Mercy – Mercy Wanted Today: Airs 5:30 p.m. ET, with an encore at 3:30 a.m., Saturday, April 18. Fr. Bala Udumala relates that the message of Divine Mercy is needed today in a violent and godless world, in which mercy is redemptive.
Saturday, April 18
Original Image of the Divine Mercy, The Untold Story of an Unknown Masterpiece. Airs 8 p.m. ET. A look at the history of the original image of Divine Mercy, from the events that led to its creation under St. Faustina's guidance to its current place in the Cathedral in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Divine Mercy Sunday, April 19
Life and Times of Sister Faustina: Airs 3 a.m. ET. Encores at 3 a.m. ET, Tuesday, April 21. Fr. Seraphin Michalenko, Vice Postulor for the Cause of Canonization for Blessed Fautina for North America, explains this re-enactment of Blessed Faustina's life and the Divine Mercy Novena.
Divine Mercy Celebration from Vilnius, Lithuania: Airs 10 a.m. ET. Celebrated by Archbishop Gintaras Grusas from the Shrine of Divine Mercy.
Divine Mercy Preview Show: Airs Noon and midnight ET. Celebrated by Fr. Joseph Roesch, MIC, from the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy.
Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy from Stockbridge, MA: Airs live at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Chaplet of Divine Mercy: Airs 3 p.m. ET.
Divine Mercy Holy Hour With the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word: Airs 4 p.m. ET with an encore at 7 a.m. ET, Monday, April 20. Live from the Chapel of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Irondale, Ala.
