Excel High School, a regionally and nationally accredited online high school based in Minnesota, was just approved as the newest online course provider for digital curricula for the state of Washington.
MINNETONKA, Minn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2005, Excel Education Systems has delivered high-quality, accredited online high school programs for students in need of an alternative to a more traditional approach to school. EES is now pleased to become the newest approved online course provider for the state of Washington. Districts and schools in Washington state can now contract with Excel to use their engaging digital curricula to satisfy their students' state graduation requirements.
Excel has been serving students in Washington as a non-public online school offering fully online, accredited high school programs for over a decade. This new move provides Excel's academic opportunities as an option to many more students across the state. After an evaluation by three independent educator reviewers, Excel's Washington state approval comes by meeting the state's criteria in nine different areas: course content, student assessment, classroom management, course evaluation and management, student support, school-based support, technology, staff development and support, and program management. Excel's experience helping students succeed means that school districts can rest assured that their students will find success with EES.
With over 100 fully accredited online middle school, high school, and college courses available, Excel opens doors for students they may never have believed possible. EES courses are a great option for credit recovery, for summer school, or for offering specialized courses not otherwise available in a districts' public schools.
"Becoming a state-approved provider of accredited online courses offers Washington schools and districts access to an extensive library of course offerings. EES aims to serve Washington schools and districts by improving student performance and ultimately saving taxpayers' money," said Rod Clarkson, CEO of Excel Education Systems.
Unique opportunities that EES offers include an SAT Prep Course to help students overcome the challenges of both the Language and Mathematics portion of the high-stakes assessment as well as a variety of unique STEM courses such as Introduction to Coding, Computer Engineering, and Forensic Science. Students can take Biotechnology, Marketing, or Chemical Engineering in addition to all the traditional core classes they might need in the realms of English, math, science, and social studies. Excel's online platform provides students with the opportunity to explore their interests and dive more deeply into the topics that are meaningful to them.
EES also overs 20 online ACE approved courses that allow students to get ahead with college credits and save on college costs. From Micro- and Macroeconomics to Business Communications and Personal Injury Law, ACE courses offer the potential for college credit and a peek into possible career options.
Contracting with EES allows schools the opportunity to offer a wide range of state-approved courses, available any time of the year. The flexibility of a year-round online program is all about helping students meet and exceed their goals. The heart of Excel is student success, as evidenced by the school's mission to exceed the highest academic standards in a nurturing, flexible, and affordable environment.
Excel is dedicated to changing the way students learn. For more information about partnering with EES and providing your students with the opportunity for fully online, flexible, year-round course options, email mulven@exceled.com.
