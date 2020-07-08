NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "There is no better writer inside the movie business than Rob Harris." - Bob Spitz, Author, The Beatles: The Biography
Since publication on 18 June The Trouble with Love in the Movies, the memoir of celebrated Hollywood publicist Rob Harris, has generated some exciting coverage, endorsements and sales.
The book has rocketed to a number 1 new release on Amazon.
The San Francisco Book Review provided The Trouble with Love in the Movies with a 4 ½ star review, citing:
"….it's fascinating stuff...lots of entertaining stories for movie buffs to enjoy…the book should be a big hit with those who enjoy biography / memoir – and those who love the movies."
It has also generated an endorsement from Brian Cox, star of HBO's Succession, who writes that The Trouble with Love in the Movies is "a page turner! I couldn't put it down."
Stephen Pizzello, CEO & Publisher of "American Cinematographer," describes it as "a true insider's glimpse into the 'business they call show.'"
A. Kitman Ho, the producer of films including Born on the Fourth of July, writes that Rob Harris's memoir is "an intriguing story of love, travel and movie making… fast-paced, insightful and a rewarding read."
Andrew Eaton, producer of The Crown says that he "devoured this book voraciously and joyously."
Jayne-Ann Tenggren, the BAFTA-award-winning producer of 1917, says that the book made her "smile, laugh, reflect, consider and cry."
BuzzFeed ran with a piece on Rob on publication to tie in with the BlackLivesMatter movement and Rob has also been interviewed by Gino Salomone, Senior editor on the NY Daily News' National (see here). Thrive Global have also run an extract of the book and Rob has launched a new website, with a fascinating launch piece (see here) on making movies in the post-Covid world.
Rob is available for further features and interviews.
Rob Harris' publicity credits have played in every movie house around the world. He has been on-set for nearly 100 films, and has become a stalwart in the industry. Films include blockbusters like Gladiator and World War Z, critical hits like Black Swan and Frost/Nixon – and also Gremlins, The Goonies, The Sandlot, The Bonfire of the Vanities, Air Force One, Men in Black II, Hannibal, The Perfect Storm, The Bucket List, American Gangster, Revolutionary Road, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, World War Z, and Maleficent.)
