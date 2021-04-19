JUPITER, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, April 24, 2021 via CNBC.
Hearing from experts, viewers will learn about Home Base and its initiatives, which are specifically designed to overcome common barriers to care for returning Veterans. Providing care and support since its inception to more than 24,000 Veterans and family members – and having trained more than 79,000 clinicians, educators, first responders and community members – audiences will discover how Home Base works to ensure a brighter future for the 21st century warrior and military family.
Advancements will highlight how technology is innovating healthcare delivery as it explores Med Claims Compliance Corporation (MCC). Viewers will learn about MCC's RemitOne™ – an innovative point-of-care, technology-enabled documentation, coding, and claims processing service – and will see how it frees providers from data entry and improves claim processing timelines, enabling more time connecting with patients, expanding access to quality care, and allowing the healthcare system to operate more efficiently.
With a look at 3D dentistry, the show will explore how Keystone Industries (Keystone) and its collaborator, Henkel Corporation, have worked closely with major 3D printer companies to optimize and validate the safety and effectiveness of products. Educating about Keystone's KeyPrint and KeySplint Soft®, audiences will learn how Keystone is paving the way for the dental industry to embrace the many advantages of 3D printing technology.
This episode will also teach viewers about the importance of research and information in the cannabis space as Advancements educates about The Cannigma. Onlookers will see how this online educational tool makes the latest findings in science, research, and technology accessible to the public – teaching consumers about cannabis and how it interacts with the human body – allowing them to educate themselves for better decision making.
"From making products to servicing patients, we are excited to explore how the latest tools and technologies are reshaping the healthcare sector," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and Advancements.
###
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call (866) 496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements with Ted Danson